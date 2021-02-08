The best Weeknd memes from the Super Bowl halftime show 2021

8 February 2021, 10:20 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 15:22

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's all the memes from The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance.

When the internet catches a meme-able moment, it wastes absolutely no time. Case in point: The Weeknd's Super Bowl performance, which has already become a meme.

The 'Blinding Lights' singer performed during the famous Halftime show on Sunday (Feb 7), bringing some entertainment during the break between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

During his performance, The Weeknd entered into a golden mirrored corridor to perform his 2015 hit track 'Can't Feel My Face'. But, while he was singing, The Weeknd had his face pressed up against the camera as he stumbled through the gilded corridors. It was incredibly chaotic, but that energy clearly resonated with us all and now it's a meme.

Here are some of the best memes from The Weeknd's halftime performance.

The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance has become a chaotic meme
The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance has become a chaotic meme. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW, CBS

The Weeknd just woke up and chose chaos.

BIG 2020 energy x

You can't help but think of those Zoom moments.

I'm constantly rattled by technology.

Kind of makes you miss the outside too?

Clubs? Bars? Socialising? A distant memory.

The internet never misses.

