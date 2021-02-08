The best Weeknd memes from the Super Bowl halftime show 2021

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's all the memes from The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance.

When the internet catches a meme-able moment, it wastes absolutely no time. Case in point: The Weeknd's Super Bowl performance, which has already become a meme.

The 'Blinding Lights' singer performed during the famous Halftime show on Sunday (Feb 7), bringing some entertainment during the break between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

During his performance, The Weeknd entered into a golden mirrored corridor to perform his 2015 hit track 'Can't Feel My Face'. But, while he was singing, The Weeknd had his face pressed up against the camera as he stumbled through the gilded corridors. It was incredibly chaotic, but that energy clearly resonated with us all and now it's a meme.

Here are some of the best memes from The Weeknd's halftime performance.

The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance has become a chaotic meme. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW, CBS

The Weeknd just woke up and chose chaos.

BIG 2020 energy x

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7 — Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021

my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH — 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021

4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021

me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91 — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021

Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx — push push 🏴 (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021

You can't help but think of those Zoom moments.

I'm constantly rattled by technology.

What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI — Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021

Looking for the mute button when it's my turn to talk on the zoom callpic.twitter.com/EllhARqlFx — Joe Simons (@joesimonssays) February 8, 2021

Looking for my phone a few times a day pic.twitter.com/5D79GyFpfc — Maria Cuomo Cole (@MariaCuomoCole) February 8, 2021

what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021

My dad on FT asking for IT help pic.twitter.com/XhPU4IpWIA — Slade (@Slade) February 8, 2021

Trump still looking for new Twitter accounts to log into pic.twitter.com/y96s11z6Hp — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 8, 2021

Kind of makes you miss the outside too?

Clubs? Bars? Socialising? A distant memory.

When I hear my cat somewhere in the house start to gag and I try to get to it before it barfs on something nice pic.twitter.com/kObXW4YuZV — pat tobin (@tastefactory) February 8, 2021

Trying to take make the $25 admission price worth it when they tell you the museum is closing in 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/n1vohfeotb — Felipe Torres Medina (@felipetmedinaa) February 8, 2021

i miss going out & waking up the next morning seeing a bunch of pics like this in my camera roll 😭🥲😷 pic.twitter.com/cJDRQjoOUb — Becca O'Neal 🍒 (@becca_oneal) February 8, 2021

looking for the memes after a big cultural moment i didn't actually watch pic.twitter.com/dsuoDSlIzZ — will (@getwellsoongeri) February 8, 2021

Me after *one* alcoholic drink: pic.twitter.com/HoAqGDwc0n — Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) February 8, 2021

Trying to figure out which email has the Zoom link in it. pic.twitter.com/zlFo7SQwd5 — Jenn McClearen (@jmcclearen) February 8, 2021

Me looking around for ‘real pants’ when the pandemic’s over after only wearing sweatpants for a year pic.twitter.com/RcmeftPHCI — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 8, 2021

10 seconds after you say “this edible ain’t shit” pic.twitter.com/m46iKgIgPL — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 8, 2021

Trying to navigate through Westfield after 46 years in lockdown...



pic.twitter.com/O3mfDBrMau — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find the exit in IKEA pic.twitter.com/eJVas7q7DM — Barbara aka The Momdalorian (@barbyinCA) February 8, 2021

The internet never misses.