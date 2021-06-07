What does AS mean on TikTok? The Adult Swim trend explained

By Katie Louise Smith

The Adult Swim trend, also known as the 'AS' trend, is taking over TikTok. Here's what it means and what song is used in the videos.

Another week, another TikTok trend. This time, TikTokers are showing their followers just how incredibly creative they are by recreating Adult Swim's iconic 'bumps'.

Now, if you've never watched or heard of Adult Swim, then you're probably wondering what the hell it means and why everyone is so obsessed with the videos. Don't worry, it's not an explicit trend or anything, but it's definitely one with a '00s pop culture reference that Gen Z users might not understand.

Here's your explainer for the new Adult Swim TikTok trend, alongside some of the best viral videos that have been shared so far.

What does [AS] mean on TikTok? The Adult Swim trend explained

What is Adult Swim on TikTok?

If you're not familiar with Adult Swim, here's what you need to know. Adult Swim is Cartoon Network's adult-oriented block of late night programming that features TV shows that are definitely not aimed at their younger target audience.

Shows that usually air on Adult Swim include Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken and The Eric Andre Show. Adult Swim also airs reruns of iconic animated shows like American Dad!, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers.

The new TikTok trend, however, has been inspired by the random, weird and sometimes wholesome bumpers or 'bumps' that air on the channel before and after their ad breaks to advertise their own programming.

What is the Adult Swim TikTok trend song?

The Adult Swim trend on TikTok sees users create their own Adult Swim bumpers, featuring either the '[adult swim]/[as]' text or random sentences or thoughts captioned over the video.

The trend went viral thanks to user @supvano, who has shared several Adult Swim inspired 'bumps' featuring a self-produced beat that samples BADBADNOTGOOD’s 'Time Moves Slow'. VANO has confirmed that the beat will be released soon.

The #AdultSwim hashtag on TikTok has over 777 million views so far, and some of the most popular videos in the trend have amassed a huge amount of views and likes.

The videos usually consist of a random location, sometimes featuring someone walking into or out of frame or going about their day without ever referencing the camera.

Other creative TikTok users have taken the trend a step further by incorporating a hidden reveal of the '[as]' logo at the end of their videos.

Here are some of the best Adult Swim videos on TikTok so far.