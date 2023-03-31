What is the April Theory on TikTok? The viral theory explained

By Katie Louise Smith

What does the April Theory mean? The TikTok theory has now gone viral, with people claiming life glow-ups are on the horizon.

Another month, another new theory going viral on TikTok... But what's it all about this time? Have you heard about the viral 'April Theory'? Allow us to explain.

Everyone knows that January to March is basically the free three-month trial period of the year. It's winter, it's dark, it's cold, no one has any money... With the final days of March coming to an end, the 'April Theory' is now doing the rounds and it claims that everyone's about to get a massive life glow-up.

The 'theory' is not a new thing. April has always been considered a key time for fresh starts and new beginnings but many TikTok users have now latched on to the theory and have 'claimed' the energy for themselves. Here's what it means.

What is the April theory?

What is the April Theory on TikTok? Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Pakin Songmor via Getty

What does the April Theory mean? What happens in April?

The theory has gone viral thanks to TikTok user @vaatsalya.c who has posted multiple videos about the whole thing.

TikTok's 'April Theory' claims that the start of the new month, which also coincides with the start of Spring and Daylight Savings, will bring happiness, new energy, new passions and better mental health as people say goodbye to the darker months of winter.

One TikTok further explains the whole thing, adding: "April theory can be real if you make it. I think it helps if you're in the Northern Hemisphere but go get that happiness. That does not mean your relationships will end. It does not mean to forget your goals. It means build on those things in the best way for you."

How does the April Theory affect couples?

Another aspect of the 'April Theory' that has been floating around TikTok claims that more breakups will happen because people are "starting new eras of their life". That part of the theory is likely playing into the idea that April marks the end of 'cuffing season', which sees many short term relationships come to an end.

TikTok users love to come up with their own theories about certain things, linking it to spirituality and the zodiac. While that can be true for those who believe it, the 'better mental health' aspect of the 'April Theory' is likely based on aspects of Seasonal Affective Disorder.

According to the NHS, SAD (sometimes known as "winter depression") is a condition that usually affects people during the winter months, where symptoms such as low mood, low drive, irritability, lethargy, sleeping longer and difficulty concentrating can manifest.

With Spring arriving alongside warmer weather and more sunshine, those symptoms can begin to lift for some people and begin to spark a more positive mindset.

If you do find yourself struggling, don't just rely on a viral TikTok theory. If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, the following organisations may be able to help:

