What is the Blackout Challenge? The dangerous TikTok trend explained

26 January 2021, 12:30

Jazmin Duribe

What is the Blackout Challenge on TikTok? Here's everything you need to know about the dangerous craze.

TikTok users are being warned against participating in the dangerous Blackout Challenge following reports that a 10-year-old girl has died.

Like many other dangerous TikTok trends (see: Skull Breaker Challenge or Blue Whale Challenge) this new challenge forces people to complete a life-threatening task with possibly fatal results.

TikTok users are being encouraged to report any accounts participating the challenge immediately. But what does it actually involve? Here's the Blackout Challenge explained.

What is the Blackout Challenge?
What is the Blackout Challenge? Picture: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What is the Blackout Challenge on TikTok?

The Blackout Challenge basically dares participants to choke themselves until they lose consciousness. The game has actually been around for years and is sometimes known as the "Passout Challenge", "The Game of Choking", "Speed Dreaming" or "The Fainting Game", but it's currently gaining traction on TikTok.

Medical professionals have warned that the trend could lead to fainting, brain damage, seizures and even death.

A 10-year-old girl in Italy actually died after she attempted the Blackout Challenge. Sadly, the girl had tied a belt around her neck and accidentally taken her own life, Italian news agency ANSA reported. She was rushed to a hospital in Palermo on Thursday (Jan 21) but was sadly declared dead by doctors. Her parents have given permission for their daughter’s organs to be donated.

How to report the Blackout Challenge

TikTok is now urging its users to report people that are participating in the challenge in the hope it will stop it spreading online. You can do this by clicking the white arrow on the right-hand side of the video then hitting "Report". You can then select the category "Suicide, Self-harm and Dangerous Acts".

If you see anybody taking part in the challenge, or if anyone encourages you to take part, please report the account immediately and do not reply.

