What is the Bugs Bunny Challenge? The TikTok trend explained

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's everything you need to know about the viral Bugs Bunny Challenge on TikTok.

After TikTok blessed us with the viral 'Hey Lol' by Khaleel trend in February, the platform is back with a new challenge. Yes, there's absolutely no rest for the trend makers of TikTok.

The new thing taking TikTok by storm is the Bugs Bunny Challenge which sadly has nothing to do with our favourite cartoon rabbit, and everything to do with showing off your behind (or your new pair of socks, maybe).

But what actually is TikTok's Bugs Bunny challenge and what song is it set to? Here's everything we know about the Bugs Bunny challenge on TikTok.

READ MORE: Space Jam fans left furious after Lola Bunny is "desexualised" for 2021 reboot

What is the Bugs Bunny Challenge? Picture: @karna.val via TikTok, @damianoitaliano01 via TikTok, @anyaischuk via TikTok

What is the Bugs Bunny Challenge on TikTok?

The Bugs Bunny Challenge is going viral on TikTok right now, and surprisingly it has absolutely nothing to do with Bugs Bunny.

Basically, the challenge sees the participant lay on their stomach with their feet behind their head so they resemble bunny ears. They then move their feet like a pair of flopping bunny ears, before raising their butts above their heads and back down again.

It's not known who actually started the whole challenge but the song was originally used for a TikTok that was posted in August 2020 of a Doberman with huge teeth.

Here's some examples:

What is the Bugs Bunny song on TikTok?

The song used in the Bugs Bunny Challenge is a Russian language song called 'самый грязный заяц' by Russian hip-hop artists Timati feat. Egor Kree (Тимати feat. Егор Крид in Russian). Apparently, the particular lyric used in the popular Bugs Bunny Challenge translates to: "I'm the dirtiest rabbit (Bugs Bunny) I throw away money on saunas (Bugs Bunny)."