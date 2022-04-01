What does Chupaghetti mean on TikTok? The viral comment explained

By Katie Louise Smith

"Here's the recipe for Chupaghetti" is the latest phrase to go viral in the TikTok comments section. Here's what it means.

Over the past few days, you might have noticed that TikTok has become plagued with millions of people spamming the comment sections of almost every viral video with a series of 'comment memes'.

Comments like 'Crop', 'Story Time', 'Here's the recipe for brownies' and 'You don't have this emoji' have flooded users videos, burying the actual comments that relate to the video in question.

Another one has now emerged which is leaving users confused and frustrated and it's all to do with 'Chupaghetti'.

But what is it and why are people commenting it on every video? Here's what it's all about.

What does Chupaghetti mean on TikTok? Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, @tyronetiaga01 via TikTok

What does Chupaghetti mean?

According to KnowYourMeme.com, 'Chupaghetti' is a portmanteau of the Filipino word "chupa" or "tsupâ" (which means "to suck") and "spaghetti". Some have also explained that the word has a lewd meaning behind it too, relating to oral sex.

'Chupaghetti' appears to have been popularised on the app by @tyronetiaga01 who used the phrase a couple of times in his videos and captions back in 2021. As of March 2022, it has now started being copy and pasted into comment sections on almost very viral video.

For those hoping to find some kind of meaning behind the word, however... there doesn't appear to be one. 'Chupaghetti' is simply just a copypasta that people are spamming comments sections with.

Here's the recipe for Chupaghetti goes viral on TikTok. Picture: @tyronetiaga01 via TikTok

What is the recipe for Chupaghetti?

And if you're wondering about the recipe? Well, there isn't an official list of ingredients either. But that hasn't stopped people from replying with their own ideas and copypasta comments.

Just as the "Chupaghetti" recipe has gone viral in the comment sections, the recipe for "STFU" has also started popping up in the replies. The ingredients included in STFU? "1 No One Asked", "3/4 Cup of Log Off" and "2 cups of Get A Life".

