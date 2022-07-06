This viral TikTok beauty hack tames fluffy hair in seconds using tin foil

6 July 2022, 17:30

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

It has to be magic!?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Behold! Another TikTok beauty hack to add to your already bulging folder of tips – and this one is an absolute game changer. Apparently, there's a simple way to tame static hair and flyaways and it's all down to a bit of tin foil (or aluminium foil).

From getting the perfect passport photo to learning how not to apply the new Jones Road foundation, we've learnt a lot from TikTok. So when @laurentpreble brought this little trick to the internet's attention, everyone was all ears.

Laura was complaining about the static in her hair, when she received a comment, which read: "Use tinfoil sis! Trust me." She then decided to try it out and the results? Amazing.

READ MORE: Passport makeup trend goes viral for giving you a 'perfect' photo

People are living for this viral beauty hack that tames fluffy hair with tin foil
People are living for this viral beauty hack that tames fluffy hair with tin foil. Picture: @laurentpreble via TikTok

It's pretty simple really. All you need to do is grab a piece of tin foil and run it through your hair where you can see the static and watch it instantly become tamer.

"Normally when I run my fingers through my hair it just flows better, but today it's just static-y and annoying, so let's see if it works," Laura explained. She then drags a sheet of foil through her hair, and she's floored by the results: "Are you absolutely kidding me, this looks phenomenal."

Since then, loads of TikTokers have been trying out the hack for themselves.

Apparently, it's not magic: there's actually a scientific reason why this works. "Hair experiences static cling when it becomes charged with electricity," colorist Sharon Dorram of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger told Well + Good. "Since hair is negatively charged, when it gains extra positive electrons from changes in weather and friction, the result is static hair." 

She added: "Tin foil effectively defends against static because the metal is a conductor, meaning it gathers and transfers away the electric charges from your hair. Rubbing strands with tin foil stops static in its tracks, smooths strands, keeps fly-aways at bay, and restores shine, so hair doesn't look brittle or damaged." 

But wait right there. Before you decided to swap your fancy smoothing oils and brushes for rolls of tin foil, there are some downsides. TikToker @butwhy revealed that the method doesn't last more than 10 minutes on her hair. That's because she lives in Florida, where it can get pretty humid, which means her hair permanently has flyaways. When she tested the method her flyaways came back within minutes…

H/T: Glamour

Will you be giving this a try? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Conan Gray finally met his idol Lorde and the story is too relatable

Latest Viral News

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 memes: All the best memes and reactions

45 memes about Stranger Things 4 that will make you scream, cry and throw up
Cinemas are banning teens from wearing suits to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru

Teens banned from wearing suits to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru following viral TikTok trend
Teens are watching the new Minions movie in suits and now it's viral trend

Why are people watching Minions in suits? The Rise of Gru meme trend explained
People are taking the Childhood Trauma Test and it's scarily accurate

The 'Childhood Trauma Test' is going viral on TikTok and it's scarily accurate
You can now make a iceberg chart based on your Spotify listening habits

Spotify Icebergify: How to create your own personal iceberg chart using your Spotify stats

Trending on PopBuzz

Stranger Things 5 theory explains how Eddie Munson could return as Kas and defeat Vecna

Stranger Things 5 theory suggests how Eddie could return as Kas and kill Vecna

Stranger Things

Is Stranger Things based on a true story? This is the real-life CIA experiment that inspired it

Stranger Things is based on a real-life CIA experiment

Stranger Things

Halsey says their abortion "saved" their life in powerful essay

Halsey says their abortion "saved" their life in powerful essay

Halsey

Stranger Things creators defend the show after Millie Bobby Brown's character deaths complaint

Stranger Things creators defend the show after Millie Bobby Brown's character deaths complaint

Stranger Things

David Harbour opens up about his Stranger Things 4 weight loss

Stranger Things' David Harbour lost 80 pounds to play Hopper in season 4

Stranger Things

Elliot Page fans defend him after his deadname trends online

Twitter removes Elliot Page's deadname after it started trending online

Celeb