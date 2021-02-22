What is the Hamster Cult on Tiktok? Hamster profile pics explained

By Katie Louise Smith

Another day, another TikTok trend courtesy of Gen Z. "TikTok Cults" are fast becoming a huge meme trend on the social media platform.

Over the past few months, you may have seen a whole bunch of TikTok users changing their profile pictures to the same meme image, and beginning to comment similar things on popular videos. This is a TikTok Cult, which is essentially just a collective of users trying to take over the app.

The most recent one that's popped up on the app is the Hamster Cult. Here's what all those hamster profile pictures mean, how to join it and what it has to do with Lana Del Rey.

How do you join the Hamster Cult on TikTok?

TikTok Hamster Cult explained: What does it mean? Picture: Sol de Zuasnabar Brebbia, Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

What does the hamster profile picture mean on TikTok?

If you've been on TikTok recently, you'll have no doubt seen at least one profile picture (or 'pfp', if you prefer the abbreviation) featuring the 'Staring Hamster' meme.

According to Know Your Meme, the hamster first appeared on the internet back in January 2019, when TikTok user @beanboy22 posted a video of a hamster staring directly at the camera.

Once you've changed your profile picture to that specific hamster, you're officially in the Hamster Cult. That's it, no orientation or initiation required. In fact, that's literally all there is to it.

I joined the hamster cult for a short time. Kinda boring. They did have great refreshments at meeting tho. 2 out of 5 stars as far as cults go. Joining the Lana Del Rey cult next. — Ryan Hook (@Makeitreign23) February 21, 2021

What is the Hamster Cult on TikTok?

The Hamster Cult was created by Gen Z TikTok users to counter the popular Lana Del Rey Cult.

The Lana Del Rey Cult, in case you're wondering, is a group of fans who have been supporting and defending her against the recent backlash she's been getting. It also acts as a way for stans to help Lana's music to pick up more streams on the platform, and promote her Chemtrails over the Country Club album.

The requirements to join the Lana Cult are as follows: 1, change your profile picture to an edited image of Lana standing in front of a fire. 2, post pro-Lana comments underneath popular videos.

The Hamster Cult is pretty much the same, except the aim is to become bigger than the Lana Cult. Once you're in the Hamster Cult, users will begin to follow everyone with the hamster profile picture and start posting pro-Hamster Cult comments.

So, there you have it. Which cult will you be joining on TikTok today?