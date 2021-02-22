What is the Hamster Cult on Tiktok? Hamster profile pics explained

22 February 2021, 12:31

By Katie Louise Smith

What is TikTok's Hamster Cult and what does it have to do with Lana Del Rey?

Another day, another TikTok trend courtesy of Gen Z. "TikTok Cults" are fast becoming a huge meme trend on the social media platform.

Over the past few months, you may have seen a whole bunch of TikTok users changing their profile pictures to the same meme image, and beginning to comment similar things on popular videos. This is a TikTok Cult, which is essentially just a collective of users trying to take over the app.

The most recent one that's popped up on the app is the Hamster Cult. Here's what all those hamster profile pictures mean, how to join it and what it has to do with Lana Del Rey.

How do you join the Hamster Cult on TikTok?

TikTok Hamster Cult explained: What does it mean?
TikTok Hamster Cult explained: What does it mean? Picture: Sol de Zuasnabar Brebbia, Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

What does the hamster profile picture mean on TikTok?

If you've been on TikTok recently, you'll have no doubt seen at least one profile picture (or 'pfp', if you prefer the abbreviation) featuring the 'Staring Hamster' meme.

According to Know Your Meme, the hamster first appeared on the internet back in January 2019, when TikTok user @beanboy22 posted a video of a hamster staring directly at the camera.

Once you've changed your profile picture to that specific hamster, you're officially in the Hamster Cult. That's it, no orientation or initiation required. In fact, that's literally all there is to it.

What is the Hamster Cult on TikTok?

The Hamster Cult was created by Gen Z TikTok users to counter the popular Lana Del Rey Cult.

The Lana Del Rey Cult, in case you're wondering, is a group of fans who have been supporting and defending her against the recent backlash she's been getting. It also acts as a way for stans to help Lana's music to pick up more streams on the platform, and promote her Chemtrails over the Country Club album.

The requirements to join the Lana Cult are as follows: 1, change your profile picture to an edited image of Lana standing in front of a fire. 2, post pro-Lana comments underneath popular videos.

The Hamster Cult is pretty much the same, except the aim is to become bigger than the Lana Cult. Once you're in the Hamster Cult, users will begin to follow everyone with the hamster profile picture and start posting pro-Hamster Cult comments.

So, there you have it. Which cult will you be joining on TikTok today?

Latest Viral News

What is the Centre of Gravity Challenge?

What is the Centre of Gravity Challenge? The viral TikTok craze explained
Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Gorilla Glue Challenge is now a thing and someone has already been hospitalised…

What is the Gorilla Glue Challenge? Man hospitalised after sticking cup to his mouth
RuPaul rips into Joe Black's H&M dress

Drag Race UK: RuPaul ripping into Joe Black's H&M dress has become a savage meme
What does the fn key on Mac do? The function button explained

What does the fn key do on Mac? New viral TikTok video is blowing people's minds

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Only a Hannah Montana expert can score 100% on this quiz

QUIZ: Only a Hannah Montana expert can score 100% on this quiz

TV & Film

What kind of tattoo should you get based on your personality type?

QUIZ: What kind of tattoo should you get based on your personality type?
Behind Her Eyes: Is Astral Projection real?

Is Astral Projection real? The Behind Her Eyes twist explained

News

Sabrina Carpenter fans slam SNL over "offensive" line in Drivers License sketch

Sabrina Carpenter fans slam SNL over "offensive" line in Drivers License skit

News

Drag Race UK Tia Kofi interview with PopBuzz

Drag Race UK's Tia Kofi reveals how awkward Snatch Game is to film | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Noah Beck calls Bryce Hall "disrespectful"

Noah Beck calls Bryce Hall "disrespectful" after his stripper prank in front of Dixie D'Amelio