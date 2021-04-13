A Harry Potter lookalike is posting thirst traps on TikTok and the internet can't cope

13 April 2021, 12:32

By Katie Louise Smith

Harry Potter and the TikTok Thirst Trap.

If you've been on TikTok over the past year, you will have probably (nay, definitely) come across some sort of Harry Potter-themed thirst trap video. That happened to me this morning, and now I'm here to tell you all about it.

2020 was undoubtably the year of the Draconaissance on the app, with thee Tom Felton arriving mid-pandemic to usher in the era of DracoTok alongside an army of lip-biting, blond-haired 'Sexy Draco Malfoy' look-a-likes.

But now, dear readers, it's time for Harry Potter's time to shine. TikToker Felix Lalo (@felixir_), who bares quite a striking resemblance to Daniel Radcliffe, popped up on my FYP a mere 3 hours ago and I actually could not believe.

Why? Well... watch this. In the immortal words of Ron Weasley, "Bloody hell."

It looks like I wasn't the only one who was shook over the Potter reveal either. That video alone has 8 million likes and has been viewed 38.4 million times (!!). The comments section is just as chaotic as you would imagine.

One person wrote, "I ACTUALLY THOUGHT YOU WERE DANIEL RADCLIFFE FOR A QUICK SECOND! don't scare me like that again" with another adding, "the way my jaw dropped".

If you're thirsty for more, Felix has plenty of other Harry Potter cosplay videos on his page, including a silhouette challenge video (with his uniform on obviously, get your minds out the gutter) and a "nerd trap" video with the caption "Harry Potter will see you now".

Felix first went viral on TikTok back in February when he joined in on the "I look like a celebrity check" challenge by posting a video of himself morphing into his famous doppelgänger Daniel Radcliffe.

Since then, he's gained a whopping 1.3 million followers who can't get enough of his Potter videos.

For all the people out there who wanna see Harry Potter in a Slytherin uniform, this one's for you.

For more thirsty Potter content, you can follow Felix at @felixir_ on TikTok.

