People on TikTok are making "healthy coke" and it's absolutely vile

By Jazmin Duribe

Sorry but this is WRONG.

People on TikTok are making "healthy coke" and it's just as disgusting as it sounds.

Now, we all know TikTok is the place for viral challenges and beauty hacks, but it's also the platform for finding the tastiest recipes. Remember when feta pasta had the the internet in a chokehold? Or how about when you couldn't escape a video of someone eating rice, salmon and nori thanks to Emily Mariko's viral recipe?

Well, now the hottest beverage in town is apparently healthy coke. As you know, regular coke is full of sugar. According to Coca-Cola's website there's a whopping 39 grams of sugar in a 12 oz Coca-Cola can. However, the sugar content in healthy coke is a lot less.

And what is in healthy coke I hear you cry? Well the cursed concoction is made of balsamic vinegar and any kind of sparking water. Just grab a glass, add in a few drops of balsamic vinegar, fill up the glass with sparkling water et voila you have yourself a healthy coke.

A "healthy coke" recipe has gone viral and it's disgusting. Picture: @mandyvjones via Instagram, Getty Images

Apparently it actually tastes exactly like the real thing. The cursed beverage appears to have been sparked by Amanda Jones' TikTok video. Amanda pinched the recipe from her pilates instructor.

"It’s a healthy alternative to Coke and I am not joking you, it tastes just like a coke. And you’re going to think I’m insane," Amanda said.

Amanda then pours in a generous splash of balsamic vinegar in a glass filled with ice, before filling the rest of the cup with La Croix guava-flavoured sparkling water. "It tastes like a Coke and it’s healthy and it’s good for you," she said while guzzling it down.

People are now making healthy coke to see if it actually tastes like the real thing.

If you're worried about your sugar intake and would like to try a "healthy" version of coke you could do the unthinkable and… simply purchase Diet Coke or Coke Zero. The same coke taste and absolutely no vinegar.

