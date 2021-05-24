How to get the Hollywood Filter on TikTok and FaceApp

By Katie Louise Smith

The '10x Beauty filter challenge' sees people apply Face App's Hollywood filter on to a photo of themselves 10 times to see how different they look.

Filters that completely change the way your face looks have been long been slammed on social media for perpetuating unattainable beauty standards. While some are clearly just for laughs (remember the Pillow Face filter?), others are little more realistic and damaging.

Over on TikTok, there's currently one filter going viral called the 'Hollywood Filter' and people are using it to take part in the '10x Beauty Filter challenge'.

TikTok users are using Beyoncé's 'Countdown' as part of the trend, as they show what their face looks like after applying the filter 10 times. The results are wild – some people don't even look like the same person after 10 layers of the filter.

TikTok's '10x Beauty Filter' trend uses Face App's Hollywood filter. Picture: @itsaishamian via TikTok

How to get the Hollywood filter on TikTok

The Hollywood filter is not actually available to use straight from TikTok, you have to use it on Face App. Here's how to find the filter and upload it to TikTok.

1) Download FaceApp, if you haven't already got it on your phone, and open the app.

2) Select the image you want to edit and upload it to the app.

3) Select 'Showcase' in the bottom left corner of the screen.

4) Scroll along to find 'Hollywood' filter.

5) Tap it and a filter should be placed over your photo.

6) Save the image.

7) Go back to the start screen.

8) Select the recently edited picture. (Make sure you select the most recent edit of the picture each time you apply the filter.)

9) Repeat steps 3-to-7 10 times to complete the 'Beauty Filter challenge'.

Once you've got all 10 'Hollywood filter' pictures, you can then put them into a TikTok with Beyoncé's bop in the background and it should look something like the videos below.

The videos within the trend have been getting thousands and thousands on likes and views on TikTok. Some people are loving it, others are pointing out how absolutely unrealistic and unattainable the whole thing is. Have you taken part in the challenge yet?

