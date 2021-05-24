How to get the Hollywood Filter on TikTok and FaceApp

24 May 2021, 15:53

By Katie Louise Smith

The '10x Beauty filter challenge' sees people apply Face App's Hollywood filter on to a photo of themselves 10 times to see how different they look.

Filters that completely change the way your face looks have been long been slammed on social media for perpetuating unattainable beauty standards. While some are clearly just for laughs (remember the Pillow Face filter?), others are little more realistic and damaging.

Over on TikTok, there's currently one filter going viral called the 'Hollywood Filter' and people are using it to take part in the '10x Beauty Filter challenge'.

TikTok users are using Beyoncé's 'Countdown' as part of the trend, as they show what their face looks like after applying the filter 10 times. The results are wild – some people don't even look like the same person after 10 layers of the filter.

READ MORE: TikTok's Shifting filter tells which Marvel and Harry Potter characters you look like

TikTok's '10x Beauty Filter' trend uses Face App's Hollywood filter
TikTok's '10x Beauty Filter' trend uses Face App's Hollywood filter. Picture: @itsaishamian via TikTok

How to get the Hollywood filter on TikTok

The Hollywood filter is not actually available to use straight from TikTok, you have to use it on Face App. Here's how to find the filter and upload it to TikTok.

1) Download FaceApp, if you haven't already got it on your phone, and open the app.

2) Select the image you want to edit and upload it to the app.

3) Select 'Showcase' in the bottom left corner of the screen.

4) Scroll along to find 'Hollywood' filter.

5) Tap it and a filter should be placed over your photo.

6) Save the image.

7) Go back to the start screen.

8) Select the recently edited picture. (Make sure you select the most recent edit of the picture each time you apply the filter.)

9) Repeat steps 3-to-7 10 times to complete the 'Beauty Filter challenge'.

Once you've got all 10 'Hollywood filter' pictures, you can then put them into a TikTok with Beyoncé's bop in the background and it should look something like the videos below.

The videos within the trend have been getting thousands and thousands on likes and views on TikTok. Some people are loving it, others are pointing out how absolutely unrealistic and unattainable the whole thing is. Have you taken part in the challenge yet?

READ MORE: Filter vs Reality filter goes viral on Instagram for exposing unrealistic beauty standards

Latest Viral News

Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes are roasting millennials

27 brutal Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes that are roasting millennials
Viral TikTok reveals 'free t-shirt hack' at Disney World

A viral TikTok reveals 'underboob hack' to get free t-shirt at Disney World
Conan Gray's Astronomy test reveals if your crush is compatible with you

Conan Gray's Astronomy test reveals how compatible you are with your crush
IDR Labs' True Zodiac Test tells you which sign you actually are

IDR Labs' True Zodiac Sign Test tells you which sign you actually are
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating: The best memes about their relationship

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are dating and everyone is making the same jokes

Trending on PopBuzz

Eurovision: Sign petition for Frock Destroyers to represent UK

Over 10,000 Eurovision fans sign petition for Frock Destroyers to represent UK in 2022

RuPaul's Drag Race

Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey: 16 facts about the Too Hot to Handle star you need to know

TV & Film

Timothée Chalamet set to play Willy Wonka in prequel movie

Timothée Chalamet set to play Willy Wonka in new prequel movie

News

Teen dies after pretending to take his own life for TikTok prank

Teen dies after pretending to take his own life for TikTok prank
Netflix shows cancelled and ending in 2021

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2021 (so far)

TV & Film

Machine Gun Kelly painted his tongue black for the Billboard Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly painted his tongue black for the Billboard Music Awards and why?

Celeb