This TikToker has gone viral for selling human bones

By Jazmin Duribe

But… why?

What would we do without TikTok? The platform has it all: viral challenges, songs, drama and a vocabulary that is completely unique to the platform. But not all of TikTok is so, um, entertaining. Case in point, an account dedicated to the sale of human bones!? Whew.

The account in question is that of Jon Ferry. Jon is the founder and CEO of JonsBones. He literally sells "responsibly sourced" human bones…

JonsBones is based in Brooklyn, New York, and provides human bones to anyone willing to purchase them. The website reads: "The ability to study skeletal remains is often thought of as being exclusive to those in labs or historical professions, but JonsBones strives to make this information accessible to all."

This TikToker is selling human bones. Picture: @jonbones via TikTok

JonsBones sells all kinds of bones: From clavicles, to femurs and even fetal skulls. And how much for a human bone, you ask? Well, some smaller bones fall just under $20 but that can climb to over $6,000 for an entire skeleton.

But don't worry, Jon isn't killing people for their bones or robbing graves or anything. According to Jon, the bones have been passed on by the families of doctors and dentists who no longer would like to keep human remains in their homes.

As you can imagine, the JonsBones TikTok account is gaining a lot of attention. In one video, Jon showed off "his pride and joy" – a wall covered with human spines. And in another, he proudly showed off his collection of "rare" bones which included the skull of a 21-week-old fetus. Jon, who has gained over 455,400 TikTok followers since joining in February 2020, has been answering questions from users wondering if the business is ethical or even legal.

Apparently, it's all above board, though. In the US, there's no federal law prohibiting the ownership, sale, or possession of human osteology. However, it is banned in Louisiana, Georgia and Tennessee.