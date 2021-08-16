This TikToker has gone viral for selling human bones

16 August 2021, 17:24

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

But… why?

What would we do without TikTok? The platform has it all: viral challenges, songs, drama and a vocabulary that is completely unique to the platform. But not all of TikTok is so, um, entertaining. Case in point, an account dedicated to the sale of human bones!? Whew.

The account in question is that of Jon Ferry. Jon is the founder and CEO of JonsBones. He literally sells "responsibly sourced" human bones…

JonsBones is based in Brooklyn, New York, and provides human bones to anyone willing to purchase them. The website reads: "The ability to study skeletal remains is often thought of as being exclusive to those in labs or historical professions, but JonsBones strives to make this information accessible to all."

READ MORE: What does 'You do not recognise the bodies in the water' mean? SCP-2316 explained

This TikToker is selling human bones
This TikToker is selling human bones. Picture: @jonbones via TikTok

JonsBones sells all kinds of bones: From clavicles, to femurs and even fetal skulls. And how much for a human bone, you ask? Well, some smaller bones fall just under $20 but that can climb to over $6,000 for an entire skeleton.

But don't worry, Jon isn't killing people for their bones or robbing graves or anything. According to Jon, the bones have been passed on by the families of doctors and dentists who no longer would like to keep human remains in their homes.

As you can imagine, the JonsBones TikTok account is gaining a lot of attention. In one video, Jon showed off "his pride and joy" – a wall covered with human spines. And in another, he proudly showed off his collection of "rare" bones which included the skull of a 21-week-old fetus. Jon, who has gained over 455,400 TikTok followers since joining in February 2020, has been answering questions from users wondering if the business is ethical or even legal.

Apparently, it's all above board, though. In the US, there's no federal law prohibiting the ownership, sale, or possession of human osteology. However, it is banned in Louisiana, Georgia and Tennessee.

Latest Viral News

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 24 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know
Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio: 24 things you never knew about the TikTok star
What does 'You do not recognise the bodies in the water' mean?

What does 'You do not recognise the bodies in the water' mean? SCP-2316 explained

TikTok

Trending on PopBuzz

Sex Education season 3: Will Otis and Maeve get together in season 3?

Sex Education creator teases if Otis and Maeve will get together in season 3

Sex Education

People believe Marvel's Shang-Chi isn't being promoted because of racism

Marvel fans criticise Disney for not promoting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

News

AHS season 10: Theme hinted at in new poster from Ryan Murphy

American Horror Story season 10: Theme, cast, release date and spoilers

American Horror Story

Lizzo breaks down in tears after "fatphobic and racist" trolling

Lizzo breaks down in tears after "fatphobic and racist" trolling over new song Rumors

Lizzo

Big Time Rush release snippet of first new music in over eight years

Big Time Rush release snippet of first new music in over eight years

News

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island