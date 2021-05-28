What do Light Blue Nails means on TikTok? The boyfriend challenge explained

By Katie Louise Smith

Text your boyfriend what colour you should paint your nails. If he say's light blue then he's just proven the TikTok theory.

It's been a while since we've seen a good text challenge go viral and now TikTok has just blessed us with a new one. The 'Light Blue Nails' trend is a popular thing on TikTok, and it's currently going viral again on the app.

The trend isn't quite new. In fact, it seems to have originally appeared to start on TikTok back in 2020 when @_urdadsgirlfriend posted a video with the caption: "Why is it that everytime you ask a boy what colour you should get your nails they say 'light blue'".

Flash forward to May 2021 and it's now back. A video posted by @notgraciefedorko has gone viral on the app with almost 2 million views and over 360,000 likes. The caption on the video reads: "When ur friends wanna have hot girl summer but u just got ur nails done light blue."

Of course, everyone in the comments was asking the same question: What does having light blue nails mean? One commenter even wrote: "I've been single for so long I had to read the comments to understand this."

What do 'light blue nails' mean on TikTok?

Basically, if you've got blue nails, it means that you have a boyfriend, or you're taken.

There's also a theory that when girls ask their boyfriends what colour they should get their nails done, they will apparently always say "light blue" or "baby blue".

While some might think it's just a random "boy thing", some guys on TikTok revealed that they're in on the whole thing too, and understand the colour to mean that a girl is 'taken'.

Other TikTokers are now stitching and duetting the clip with videos and screenshots of them asking their boyfriends what colour they should get their nails done. Some of them prove the theory completely right.

Text your man right now and ask him the question. Did he say light blue?