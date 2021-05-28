What do Light Blue Nails means on TikTok? The boyfriend challenge explained

28 May 2021, 14:01

By Katie Louise Smith

Text your boyfriend what colour you should paint your nails. If he say's light blue then he's just proven the TikTok theory.

It's been a while since we've seen a good text challenge go viral and now TikTok has just blessed us with a new one. The 'Light Blue Nails' trend is a popular thing on TikTok, and it's currently going viral again on the app.

The trend isn't quite new. In fact, it seems to have originally appeared to start on TikTok back in 2020 when @_urdadsgirlfriend posted a video with the caption: "Why is it that everytime you ask a boy what colour you should get your nails they say 'light blue'".

Flash forward to May 2021 and it's now back. A video posted by @notgraciefedorko has gone viral on the app with almost 2 million views and over 360,000 likes. The caption on the video reads: "When ur friends wanna have hot girl summer but u just got ur nails done light blue."

Of course, everyone in the comments was asking the same question: What does having light blue nails mean? One commenter even wrote: "I've been single for so long I had to read the comments to understand this."

What do 'light blue nails' mean on TikTok?

Basically, if you've got blue nails, it means that you have a boyfriend, or you're taken.

There's also a theory that when girls ask their boyfriends what colour they should get their nails done, they will apparently always say "light blue" or "baby blue".

While some might think it's just a random "boy thing", some guys on TikTok revealed that they're in on the whole thing too, and understand the colour to mean that a girl is 'taken'.

Other TikTokers are now stitching and duetting the clip with videos and screenshots of them asking their boyfriends what colour they should get their nails done. Some of them prove the theory completely right.

Text your man right now and ask him the question. Did he say light blue?

Latest Viral News

What does Chupapi Muñañyp mean on TikTok? The phrase explained

What does Chupapi Muñañyo mean on TikTok? The phrase translated
All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes are roasting millennials

27 brutal Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes that are roasting millennials
TikTok's '10x Beauty Filter' trend uses Face App's Hollywood filter

How to get the Hollywood Filter on TikTok and FaceApp

Viral TikTok reveals 'free t-shirt hack' at Disney World

A viral TikTok reveals 'underboob hack' to get free t-shirt at Disney World

Trending on PopBuzz

Troye Sivan flashes his butt in his You music video

Troye Sivan flashes his butt in his You music video and honestly we're here for it

Troye Sivan

QUIZ: Which bisexual TV icon do you belong with?

QUIZ: Which bisexual TV icon do you belong with?

TV & Film

Lesbian slang quiz

QUIZ: How well do you know these lesbian slang phrases?

LGBTQ

Gay Pride / RuPaul

QUIZ: Plan your Pride month and we'll tell you how gay you are

Quizzes

How well do you know your LGBTQ+ history?

QUIZ: How well do you know LGBTQ+ history?

LGBTQ

how gay are you quiz asset

QUIZ: How gay are you, really?

Quizzes