Marvel lookalikes are taking over TikTok and they're alarmingly convincing

20 July 2021, 15:25 | Updated: 20 July 2021, 15:33

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

ER... WHAT!?

Marvel character lookalikes are interacting on TikTok and it's actually kind of spooky.

TikTok is full of doppelgängers – and some are alarmingly convincing. From Taylor Swift to Rihanna and even Ariana Grande, have a quick glance at your FYP and you'll find a whole load of people that look like our favourite celebrities (lucky them).

However, there's a new trend emerging on the platform of Marvel character lookalikes and they might actually fool you. They've even all started duetting with each other in character, kind of like the Avengers of TikTok, if you will.

READ MORE: A Harry Potter lookalike is posting thirst traps on TikTok and the internet can't cope

Marvel lookalikes are taking over TikTok
Marvel lookalikes are taking over TikTok. Picture: @heyjohnson via TikTok, @kate_johansson via TikTok, @clynned via TikTok

Who is Kate Johansson on TikTok? Does Scarlett Johansson have a sister?

Kate Johansson (@kate_johansson) is a Russian Scarlett Johansson lookalike who has been cosplaying as Scarlett's character Natasha Romanoff (or Black Widow) for a while now. She currently has over 7 million followers on the platform.

Kate kicked things off when she posted a clip of herself eating sushi while dressed as Black Widow. TikToker @clynned, who bares an uncanny resemblance to Jeremy Renner (who plays Hawkeye), then followed with a clip of himself snacking set to 'Leave the Door Open' by Silk Sonic. At the time of writing, that video alone has 4.5 million likes and has been viewed 28.9 million times.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man cosplayer @heyjohnson soon entered the chat, sitting down for a McDonald's in his full Spider suit with Black Widow. And as you can imagine, MCU fans are losing it in the comment section. "DOPPLEGANGERS UNITE!!!" one fan wrote. Another commented: "My inner Marvel is SCREAMING."

Now Tony Stark, Ant-Man and Captain America have joined in too.

A movie franchise centred on the TikTok Cinematic Universe? We would like to see it.

H/T: Daily Dot.

