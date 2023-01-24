What does Mascara mean on TikTok? The trend explained

By Katie Louise Smith

"I've had my mascara since I was 14. I'm now 24. Only mascara I've ever tried but I know there's this one anywhere else."

One thing about TikTok: People will use code words to discuss certain dating topics and they will gatekeep the meaning behind what they're actually talking about, leaving you to scroll through the comment section looking for an explanation.

Over the past few weeks, you may have seen a number of viral TikTok videos of girls talking about 'mascara' with lengthy captions discussing how much they like their mascara, how long they've had their mascara or how their mascara has betrayed them.

Based on the comments and context of the captions, it's clear that these videos are not about actual mascara. These videos are actually about relationships, and 'mascara' is being used as a code word for someone's partner. Here's what it all means.

What does Mascara mean on TikTok?

What does Mascara mean on TikTok? The trend explained. Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, skynesher via Getty

Yep, 'mascara' is basically your partner. Doesn't matter if you're dating them, if you're married to them... it's whoever you love most in a romantic way.

The majority of the videos and the comments refer to male partners, with some commenting that their mascara "stuck its wand into other tubes" (the wand being code for "penis", in case you needed that explaining too). Other comments also point out that their mascara "doesn't have a wand", meaning their partner doesn't have a penis.

Some of the video captions include stories about their long-term relationships, like this user's childhood sweetheart story: "I've had my mascara since I was 14. I'm now 24. Only mascara I've ever tried but I know there's this one anywhere else. I even made a smaller version because I like it so much."

On the flip side, people are also using the trend to talk about the times their partner has hurt them. One user captioned her video writing: "The one mascara I ever really liked ended up damaging my eyelashes really badly so now I'm too scared to try any new mascaras because I can't take my eyelashes being damaged again."

For the record, using the same mascara – actual mascara, that is – for more than the suggested shelf life stated on the packaging is not recommended. Buy a new one, babes!

