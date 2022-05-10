Is it 10am or 2pm? People are divided over this viral time question on TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

You'll never ask someone to move a meeting "forward" again.

People on TikTok are absolutely baffled by this viral question about time and it's sparked an extremely heated debate on the platform.

Every so often a question will go viral and divide the internet. Remember that time in 2015 when people around the world were fighting over whether a dress was actually blue and gold or white and gold? Or what about all the viral math questions that have basically shutdown the internet? Well, now in the same vein a new problem has become all everybody on TikTok can talk about.

The question is simple enough… or so you would think: "If I say we have a meeting at midday and then I say can we move it forward two hours, what time is that?" Easy, it's 10am, right? Well, no, another potential answer is 2pm.

Is it 10am or 2pm? Picture: @erica_mallett via TikTok, Getty Images

On Sunday (May 8), Erica Mallett posed the divisive question to her followers in a TikTok video and little did she know, she was about to start an online war. "You don’t truly know someone until you’ve asked them this question, you could have known them for 10/15 years, you feel like you know them inside out but the answer to this question will change everything you think you knew about them," Erica began.

"Here’s the question: If I say we have a meeting at midday and then I say can we move it forward two hours, what time is that?"

The TikTok has been viewed nearly 22 million times and people are really fighting it out over the answer in the comment section. "Anyone not saying 10am is wrong," one user commented. Another added: "10am people pick me's." While a third user was completely off track: "I'm tryna figure out how I got 4pm."

Thankfully, Erica has now put us out of our misery by revealing what the answer is in a follow-up TikTok video and, sorry, both 10am and 2pm are actually correct…

She explained: "It depends how you view time. If you see yourself as moving through time then you’re moving towards 2pm, and so you will say 2pm. But if you see time as moving through you, you will say 10am. Everyday that I spend on this Earth, I realise how differently people see the world."

Sorry, but it's 10am – we demand a recount!

