Here's how to do the Siren Eyes trend that's all over TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

The meaning behind the latest TikTok makeup trend explained.

Do you have beautifully rounded doe eyes? Well, they're done! Finished! Out of style! Gouge them out! OK, perhaps not the last one, but the latest TikTok beauty trend is all about having Siren Eyes.

In case you didn't know, all the best beauty hacks are on TikTok. Recently, we discovered how to tame unruly flyaway hairs in a matter of seconds using only a simple piece of tin foil. We also learned how to get the perfect passport photo using only makeup.

Well, the latest trend on the block is Siren Eyes and it could get you the partner of your dreams… But what exactly are Siren Eyes? Stick around and we'll tell you.

What is Siren Eyes?

People are saying the 'siren eyes' makeup trend will help you seduce anyone. Picture: @daniellemarcan via TikTok

To understand the trend, we must break it down. If you're into Greek mythology, you'll know that sirens were seductive creatures that lured sailors to their deaths with their bewitching voices, causing their ships to crash into the rocks.

If you've been scrolling on TikTok recently, you've probably noticed a lot of conversation about "dark femininity" or simply dark femme. It's all about the art of seduction and harnessing that mysteriously sexy energy – being a siren, if you will.

Well, Siren Eyes basically refers to the makeup style that evokes that seductive energy. That typically involves smokey black eyeliner that really elongates the eye but makes you look a little sleep a la Euphoria's Alexa Demie.

Know Your Meme describes it as: "In the 2010s on social media platforms and internet blogs, makeup tutorials popularised the concept of Siren Eyes. The style featured heavy eye makeup meant to draw attention to them, subsequently luring men into the trap.

"The beauty trend spread to TikTok tutorials and ultimately led to an aesthetic comparison between 'Does Eyes' and 'Siren Eyes'. These two terms were based on makeup lingo but were also embedded in physical expression."

In contrast, Doe Eyes is the opposite of Siren Eyes and refers to that wide-eyed, innocent look.

Alexa Demie attends the HBO Max FYC event. Picture: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

How to do Siren Eyes

Wanna learn how to do Siren Eyes yourself? Well there's tons of tutorials on TikTok you need to check out.

