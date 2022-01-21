What is the Strawberry question on TikTok? The test and answers explained

By Katie Louise Smith

"You spot a field of strawberries. You're hungry and only a fence stands between you and the berries. How high is the fence?"

Everybody loves a viral TikTok test that reveals things you didn't know about your personality. Whether it's the 5000 character quiz or an in-depth savage survey about your red flags,

The Strawberry test is currently doing the rounds on the social media platform and it involves people asking their partners to answer a series of questions about whether or not they would jump a fence into a field of strawberries and steal some of the fruit if they were hungry.

The question is framed as a "psychological test", with people interpreting their partners answers as a sign of how loyal they are in a relationship and whether or not they would cheat on them. Scroll down for the Strawberry test questions.

There's a couple of variations of the Strawberry test on TikTok, but the most common one is a simplified version that apparently reveals whether or not your partner would be tempted to cheat on you.

Obviously, there is zero direct correlation between the amount of strawberries you may or may not eat in a random imaginary field, and whether or not you'd actually, physically cheat on your significant other in real life.

The test is just a bit of fun, and can elicit some pretty wild answers. Some of the responses that people are getting from their partners are hilarious.

The complete version of the Strawberry test, which is included in the best selling Japanese book, Kokology: The Game of Self-Discovery, goes into more detail and uses psychological principles to analyse your personality and relationships.

There's 4 questions in the test, shared online by TruthTheory, and each answer you give is supposed to reflect your personal attitudes.

1) You're on a walk and you spot a field of strawberries. You're hungry and only a fence stands between you and the berries. How high is the fence?

2) You go into the field and start to steal the berries. How many do you eat?

3) Suddenly the farmer appears and starts yelling. What do you say in your defence?

4) After the situation is over, how did the berries taste and how did you feel about stealing them?

The height of the fence represents self control – the higher the fence, the higher your resistance to sexual temptation. The number of berries you eat is the amount of people you can see yourself in love with at one time. Your response to the farmer is the way you'd respond if you were caught cheating. And the way you felt after the whole ordeal is how you'd feel when you think back on an affair.

What do your strawberry test answers say about you? Apparently, I would be a terrible liar with very little self control x