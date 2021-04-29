What is the Sundress Challenge? TikTok blocks the NSFW trend

By Katie Louise Smith

TikTok have removed the #SundressChallenge hashtag because the explicit content violates their guidelines.

Over the past few months, we've had tons of TikTok challenges and trends to sink our teeth into. From the likes of the Silhouette Challenge and the Bugs Bunny Challenge to the recent Aurora filter trend, TikTokers have been keeping busy recreating the viral videos.

The latest trend to pop up on the platform is the Sundress Challenge, but if you're trying to find out what the Sundress Challenge actually is by searching for it on TikTok, you won't be able to find any videos. TikTok have banned and blocked all videos using the hashtag because the challenge is actually very explicit.

What is the Sundress Challenge on TikTok?

TikTok Sundress Challenge: Why is it banned on TikTok?
TikTok Sundress Challenge: Why is it banned on TikTok? Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Westend61 via Getty Images

Why is the Sundress Challenge banned on TikTok?

According to social media conversation, the Sundress Challenge is about having sex in public places. Apparently, the challenge involves someone wearing a sundress while out on a date with their partner, and seeing how many times they can have sex in a public setting.

Obviously, TikTok does not allow sexually explicit content on the platform as it violates their guidelines. If you try to search the #SundressChallenge hashtag, no videos will appear and you will see a message reading: “This phrase may be associated with behaviour or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority. ”

In their community guidelines, TikTok states: "We strive to create a platform that feels welcoming and safe. We do not allow nudity, pornography, or sexually explicit content on our platform. We also prohibit content depicting or supporting non-consensual sexual acts, the sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery, and adult sexual solicitation."

#SundressChallenge has been blocked on TikTok
#SundressChallenge has been blocked on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

While the hashtag has been banned on TikTok, the conversation about the challenge has spilled over to Twitter which has only increased the interest about what it's about. One user wrote: "i wanna participate in the “see how many places u can do it in with your bf in a sundress” challenge this summer but i’m missing the bf part".

It's important to note that engaging in sexual activity in a public space could result in some very serious consequences. In some places, it's also illegal.

