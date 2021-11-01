People on TikTok are rubbing under their tongues for a very NSFW reason

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's why people are rubbing under their tongues on TikTok.

People on TikTok are rubbing underneath their tongues for one very strange reason.

Now, we all know TikTok is the home of some truly bizarre trends. Recently, we've seen people try and convince us that lube should be used as a primer. And then there's the fake Hellmaxxing trend that had people terrified. Well, now there's something new.

You've probably seen people with their fingers in their mouths set to the song 'Vinnie' all over your FYP and wondered what the hell was going on. Well, apparently the sensation of rubbing underneath your tongue has the same texture as if you were rubbing a penis? Um…

The rubbing under tongue TikTok Trend explained

It's not known who discovered this "fact" but now it's become a whole trend. People are actually rubbing underneath their tongues and filming it.

The common explanation seems to be that because they're both muscles they have similar textures. And while some seem to be shocked at the similarities between a tongue and a penis, others just don't believe it.

See for yourself…

So there you have it. That's enough TikTok for one day.

