People on TikTok are rubbing under their tongues for a very NSFW reason

1 November 2021, 14:22

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's why people are rubbing under their tongues on TikTok.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

People on TikTok are rubbing underneath their tongues for one very strange reason.

Now, we all know TikTok is the home of some truly bizarre trends. Recently, we've seen people try and convince us that lube should be used as a primer. And then there's the fake Hellmaxxing trend that had people terrified. Well, now there's something new.

You've probably seen people with their fingers in their mouths set to the song 'Vinnie' all over your FYP and wondered what the hell was going on. Well, apparently the sensation of rubbing underneath your tongue has the same texture as if you were rubbing a penis? Um…

READ MORE: People are using lube as primer as a beauty hack and I honestly cannot

The rubbing under tongue TikTok Trend explained

People on TikTok are rubbing under their tongues for a very NSFW reason
People on TikTok are rubbing under their tongues for a very NSFW reason. Picture: @jordynjones via TikTok, @noelia.wow via TikTok

It's not known who discovered this "fact" but now it's become a whole trend. People are actually rubbing underneath their tongues and filming it.

The common explanation seems to be that because they're both muscles they have similar textures. And while some seem to be shocked at the similarities between a tongue and a penis, others just don't believe it.

See for yourself…

So there you have it. That's enough TikTok for one day.

Listen to ‘The Power of Little Mix’ podcast

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.

The Power of Little Mix.
The Power of Little Mix. Picture: PopBuzz

Latest Viral News

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase
What does Metro Station's Shake It actually mean?

People are just realising that Metro Station's Shake It has an explicit meaning

News

Meta memes are going viral after Mark Zuckerberg rebrands Facebook

Meta memes are going viral after Mark Zuckerberg rebrands Facebook
Leomie Anderson

Leomie Anderson calls out lack of makeup artists for Black models in viral TikTok
Influencer Jayne Rivera criticised over photoshoot in front of father's open casket

Influencer criticised for "disrespectful" photoshoot in front of her dad's open casket

Trending on PopBuzz

The best celebrity Halloween costumes

The best celebrity Halloween costumes

Ed Sheeran thought he was "gay for a bit" because he liked Britney Spears and musicals

Ed Sheeran thought he was "gay for a bit" because he liked Britney Spears and musicals

Ed Sheeran

Skeet Ulrich thought Scream was a "serious documentary" before he started filming

Skeet Ulrich thought Matthew Lillard was "ruining" Scream before he realised it was meant to be funny

News

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands and the internet can’t deal

Celeb

Little Mix reveal all about Strip, LM5 and leaving Syco | The Power of Little Mix Podcast

Little Mix reveal all about Strip, LM5 and leaving Syco | The Power of Little Mix Podcast

Podcasts

RuPaul's Drag Race UK River Medway reacts to double elimination

Drag Race UK's River Medway reacts to double elimination controversy | PopBuzz Meets

Video