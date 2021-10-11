Timothée Chalamet posts first photo of him as Willy Wonka and the memes are out of control

11 October 2021, 12:15 | Updated: 11 October 2021, 17:19

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"The sexification of Willy Wonka needs to stop."

Timothée Chalamet has given fans a first look at himself as Willy Wonka and the memes are truly out of control.

ICYMI, the actor will play the iconic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory character in upcoming movie, Wonka. In January, it was announce that the prequel movie, which will reportedly focus on Willy Wonka's life during his younger years, was in the works. Tom HollandHarry Styles and even Janelle Monáe were all rumoured to be in the running for the role, but months later it was revealed that Timothée would be following in the footsteps of Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder.

Little is known about the plot right now, but apparently we just might get the chance to see Timothée showing off his singing and dancing skills as several musical numbers are reportedly set to appear in the film.

READ MORE: Timothée Chalamet set to play Willy Wonka in new prequel movie

Everyone is thirsting Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka
Everyone is thirsting Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. Picture: Alamy, Comedy Central

Whilst we have until 2023 to see Mr Chalamet as Wonka, production is well under way. Timothée shared an image of himself in character wearing a brown top hat and crushed velvet jacket on Instagram, alongside the caption: "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last...WONKA."

Lord. We never thought we would thirst over Willy Wonka but, well, here we are…

Here's all the memes and reaction to Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka.

What do you think of Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Latest Viral News

Addison Rae at To All the Boys 2 premiere

Addison Rae: 27 facts about the TikTok star you need to know

This Karen Halloween costume is receiving backlash for "profiting from racism"

This Karen Halloween costume is receiving backlash for "profiting from racism"
Gen-Z are bringing back wired headphones as a vintage accessory

Gen-Z are bringing back wired headphones as a 'vintage' accessory
The best memes about Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram going down

The best memes about Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram going down
What is the Slap a Teacher Challenge on TikTok?

What is the Slap a Teacher Challenge on TikTok? The viral trend explained

Trending on PopBuzz

Squid Game director reveals the meaning behind Seong Gi-Hun dying his hair red

Squid Game creator reveals why Gi-hun dyed his hair red

News

Trisha Paytas forgives Shane Dawson

Trisha Paytas says Shane Dawson "deserves to be forgiven"

YouTubers

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how Tom Holland helped him overcome his anxiety

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how Tom Holland helped him overcome his anxiety while filming Spider-Man: Far From Home

Tom Holland

Hayley Williams has quit social media

Hayley Williams has quit social media

Paramore

The Power of Little Mix - Episode 1: The Curse of the Girl Band

Little Mix reveal all about The X Factor, the curse of the girl band and DNA | The Power of Little Mix Podcast

Podcasts

Bridgerton season 2: Release date, cast, plot and trailer

Bridgerton season 2: Here's what happens next

News