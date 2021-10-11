Timothée Chalamet posts first photo of him as Willy Wonka and the memes are out of control

By Jazmin Duribe

"The sexification of Willy Wonka needs to stop."

Timothée Chalamet has given fans a first look at himself as Willy Wonka and the memes are truly out of control.

ICYMI, the actor will play the iconic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory character in upcoming movie, Wonka. In January, it was announce that the prequel movie, which will reportedly focus on Willy Wonka's life during his younger years, was in the works. Tom Holland, Harry Styles and even Janelle Monáe were all rumoured to be in the running for the role, but months later it was revealed that Timothée would be following in the footsteps of Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder.

Little is known about the plot right now, but apparently we just might get the chance to see Timothée showing off his singing and dancing skills as several musical numbers are reportedly set to appear in the film.

READ MORE: Timothée Chalamet set to play Willy Wonka in new prequel movie

Everyone is thirsting Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. Picture: Alamy, Comedy Central

Whilst we have until 2023 to see Mr Chalamet as Wonka, production is well under way. Timothée shared an image of himself in character wearing a brown top hat and crushed velvet jacket on Instagram, alongside the caption: "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last...WONKA."

Lord. We never thought we would thirst over Willy Wonka but, well, here we are…

Here's all the memes and reaction to Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka.

I thought Willy wonka had a bob? https://t.co/GcS2fShto4 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) October 10, 2021

In this one, Wonka fucks. https://t.co/pZOvmC7RsO — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 10, 2021

me fighting them little kids for a golden ticket to enter willy wonka’s factory just so i could see timothée chalamet pic.twitter.com/W7PXIyxwpC — chu (@chuuzus) October 10, 2021

the sexification of willy wonka needs to stop. — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevin) October 10, 2021

me finding out timothée is playing wonka pic.twitter.com/0tlJquWd8T — ce n'est pas erica (@sourhoestarter) October 11, 2021

i never thought i would want to fuck willy wonka but here we are pic.twitter.com/GVq53sW8RB — cris 💌🧛🏼‍♀️ (@ifeeIkindafree) October 10, 2021

Timothée Chalamet who? Rihanna is real Willy Wonka🍫 pic.twitter.com/4MySGXG3c5 — T (@TokoGa12) October 10, 2021

Willy Wanka Willy Wonka pic.twitter.com/IRPBQYIwvk — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) October 10, 2021

Chalamet's Wonka owes a lot I'm just saying pic.twitter.com/rGULV8tb6j — Oculus Imperia's Carnivale Macabre (@OculusImperia) October 10, 2021

Willy Wonka is on PrEP — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) October 10, 2021

timothee chalamet willy wonka is what happens when a hollywood focus group tries to create a tumblr sexyman. pic.twitter.com/k0Neh1DkwC — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) October 10, 2021

What do you think of Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!