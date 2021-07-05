All the funniest memes about Tom Holland and Zendaya's kiss

By Katie Louise Smith

Nicki Minaj? "She should have kept an eye out for Zendayerrrr"

Well well well, what do we have here then? Tom Holland and Zendaya? Kissing? Everyone on social media losing their minds and plunging the timelines into absolute chaos? Memes?? About Nicki Minaj?!! And Jake Gyllenhaal??!! Yes. To all of the above.

Rumours about Tom Holland and Zendaya being a couple in real life have been swirling around the pair for years. The two Spider-Man co-stars have even commented publicly in the past about how they were just great friends and were not romantically involved.

However (!), new photos published by Page Six have now emerged of Tom and Zendaya kissing the front seat of Tom's car as they waited at a red light in Los Angeles, and everyone who spent the last 4 years manifesting Tomdaya into existence is, obviously, having a meltdown.

Shortly after the photos began circulating on social media, the memes started flooding in with people making the exact same jokes about Nicki Minaj and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Here are all the funniest memes and reactions to Tom Holland and Zendaya's kiss...

Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj memes go viral after Zendaya kiss photos. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, @nickiminaj via Instagram

The memes about Tom and Zendaya's kiss...

You know that scene in Community when Troy walks back into his apartment with some pizzas only to find out that everything is suddenly on fire and everyone is screaming? Very that.

From people confused about whether they were more jealous of Tom or Zendaya, to people that had been praying to the Tomdaya Gods since their first scene in Homecoming, the timeline was truly thriving.

me rn after seeing the pics of zendaya and tom kissing. pic.twitter.com/Ft8Bf9g1VM — Cloud9ineDreams🌻 (@Cloud9ineDreams) July 2, 2021

Zendaya and Tom Holland watching the Internet break pic.twitter.com/q2dtNx22Cn — Leah (@Leah99304008) July 3, 2021

The No Way Home PR team after Tom Holland and Zendaya broke the internet:

pic.twitter.com/u8SQC4ZE4X — Ren (@wandasolsen) July 2, 2021

me asking zendaya and tom if i can kiss them too pic.twitter.com/jCINeKVc2F — isa⁷/ free 🇵🇸 (@minsuga_bb1) July 2, 2021

“Tom Holland and “TOM HOLLAND

Zendaya have been AND ZENDAYA

spotted kissing” HAVE BEEN

SPOTTED KISSING” pic.twitter.com/FAd7u9BhVR — Anna ✡︎ | waiting for NWH 🕷🕸 (@tomspeterx) July 2, 2021

me sleeping peacefully tonight after finding out zendaya and tom holland are finally a couple pic.twitter.com/8jt0Crlscd — erica :) (@teenlwolf) July 2, 2021

The memes about Tom Holland 'cheating' on Nicki Minaj...

You know who is not sleeping peacefully after finding out Zendaya and Tom Holland are finally a couple? Nicki Minaj. Or at least, the fictional version of Nicki Minaj who has been in a relationship with the fictional version of Tom Holland for many years.

For context, the Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj baby daddy joke started back in 2019, thanks to a fan account (@tomnetherlands) who posted multiple video edits with elaborate fictional storylines about Tom's relationship with Nicki and James Charles. Tom even addressed the long-running internet joke in an interview with GQ. His response? "This actually really stressed me out, and then I saw it was Nicki Minaj. And then I realised I've never met Nicki Minaj."

they were a happy family… until they werent pic.twitter.com/xgtrvCI8Kz — milfrhodes (@dilfrhodes) July 2, 2021

She should have kept an eye out for Zendayer https://t.co/ofkoKpiq8H — nicki-san (@yungnickminajj) July 2, 2021

BREAKING: Nicki Minaj has posted this image in response to the photos of her bd Tom Holland kissing the actress Zendaya pic.twitter.com/1omJ8KSrC3 — kea | ४ (@GoldenxHabit) July 2, 2021

nicki minaj listening to traitor after seeing the tom holland and zendaya pics pic.twitter.com/3wjJz3Mrhf — precious (@preshsss) July 3, 2021

nicki minaj pretending to be a car so she could spy on tom holland and zendaya: pic.twitter.com/zu51uNqCLB — karl (@themarvelparker) July 2, 2021

i think we’re all happy for zendaya & tom, but let’s take a moment to appreciate nicki & tom’s wonderful relationship over the years. pic.twitter.com/nSS9MCkqOW — ً (@photonsblast) July 2, 2021

And the memes about Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal's break up...

If you logged on at any point during the press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home, you'll know All Too Well about Tom and Jake Gyllenhaal's bromance. Nay, straight up romance.

In fact, the second anniversary of Tom and Jake telling of their love on the red carpet at the Far From Home premiere was only a week ago. Now everyone is making the same joke about Jake... Alexa, play 'Good 4 U' by Olivia Rodrigo.

nicki minaj and jake gyllenhaal after seeing the zendaya and tom holland pics: pic.twitter.com/dpdl4jgOFD — dante (@lehnzherr) July 2, 2021

🚨 NEW COUPLES ALERT 🚨



Spotted Jake Gyllenhaal having a dinner by himself after press released pictures of tom Holland and zendaya sharing a kiss pic.twitter.com/jy5ezA0Sth — jo 🌞 LOKI SZN | semi ia (@PLAYB0iLOKI) July 3, 2021

jake gyllenhaal moving out of tom holland’s apartment tonight 💔pic.twitter.com/KM0eymZQvg — mafe ♡ (@zaynsground) July 2, 2021

📲 JUST IN: Spotify activity shows Jake Gyllenhaal listening to “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo on repeat since paparazzi photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland kissing surfaced pic.twitter.com/mXkcqPmg9e — wendy (@valcaroI) July 2, 2021

jake gyllenhaal after seeing tom holland with zendaya pic.twitter.com/SVWXOud3t5 — sjanie!¡ LUKE ALBUM (@unfxckwitablee) July 2, 2021

Tomdaya? We're ready!

