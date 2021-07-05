All the funniest memes about Tom Holland and Zendaya's kiss

5 July 2021, 13:05 | Updated: 5 July 2021, 14:17

By Katie Louise Smith

Nicki Minaj? "She should have kept an eye out for Zendayerrrr"

Well well well, what do we have here then? Tom Holland and Zendaya? Kissing? Everyone on social media losing their minds and plunging the timelines into absolute chaos? Memes?? About Nicki Minaj?!! And Jake Gyllenhaal??!! Yes. To all of the above.

Rumours about Tom Holland and Zendaya being a couple in real life have been swirling around the pair for years. The two Spider-Man co-stars have even commented publicly in the past about how they were just great friends and were not romantically involved.

However (!), new photos published by Page Six have now emerged of Tom and Zendaya kissing the front seat of Tom's car as they waited at a red light in Los Angeles, and everyone who spent the last 4 years manifesting Tomdaya into existence is, obviously, having a meltdown.

Shortly after the photos began circulating on social media, the memes started flooding in with people making the exact same jokes about Nicki Minaj and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Here are all the funniest memes and reactions to Tom Holland and Zendaya's kiss...

Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj memes go viral after Zendaya kiss photos
Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj memes go viral after Zendaya kiss photos. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, @nickiminaj via Instagram

The memes about Tom and Zendaya's kiss...

You know that scene in Community when Troy walks back into his apartment with some pizzas only to find out that everything is suddenly on fire and everyone is screaming? Very that.

From people confused about whether they were more jealous of Tom or Zendaya, to people that had been praying to the Tomdaya Gods since their first scene in Homecoming, the timeline was truly thriving.

The memes about Tom Holland 'cheating' on Nicki Minaj...

You know who is not sleeping peacefully after finding out Zendaya and Tom Holland are finally a couple? Nicki Minaj. Or at least, the fictional version of Nicki Minaj who has been in a relationship with the fictional version of Tom Holland for many years.

For context, the Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj baby daddy joke started back in 2019, thanks to a fan account (@tomnetherlands) who posted multiple video edits with elaborate fictional storylines about Tom's relationship with Nicki and James Charles. Tom even addressed the long-running internet joke in an interview with GQ. His response? "This actually really stressed me out, and then I saw it was Nicki Minaj. And then I realised I've never met Nicki Minaj."

And the memes about Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal's break up...

If you logged on at any point during the press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home, you'll know All Too Well about Tom and Jake Gyllenhaal's bromance. Nay, straight up romance.

In fact, the second anniversary of Tom and Jake telling of their love on the red carpet at the Far From Home premiere was only a week ago. Now everyone is making the same joke about Jake... Alexa, play 'Good 4 U' by Olivia Rodrigo.

Tomdaya? We're ready!

Read more Tom Holland and Zendaya content here:

Latest Viral News

Does TikTok's garlic nose hack clean out your sinuses?

Does garlic clean out your sinuses? Doctors warn against viral TikTok hack
Oli London claims to identify as Korean

White influencer Oli London has 18 surgeries to look like BTS star Jimin and now identifies as Korean
The best Love Island 2021 memes

The best memes from Love Island 2021 (so far)

How to do the Spotify picture trend on TikTok

How to do the Spotify picture trend on TikTok

Is Hannah Baker real?

Is Hannah Baker real? The 13 Reasons Why TikTok account explained

Trending on PopBuzz

Omar Rudberg: 13 facts about the Young Royals star

Omar Rudberg: 13 facts about the Young Royals actor you need to know

TV & Film

Edvin Ryding: Facts about the Young Royals actor

Edvin Ryding: 13 facts about the Young Royals actor you need to know

TV & Film

Louis Partridge

Louis Partridge: 13 facts about the Enola Holmes actor you need to know

TV & Film

Iggy Azalea responds to accusations of "Blackfishing" in I Am The Strip Club music video

Iggy Azalea denies accusations of "Blackfishing" in I Am The Stripclub music video

News

Khaby Lame becomes second most followed TikToker

Khaby Lame overtakes Addison Rae to become second most followed TikToker

TikTok

Jessie Cave played Lavender Brown in three Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave says she was "treated like a different species" after gaining weight in-between movies

Celeb