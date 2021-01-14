Donald Trump has been impeached again and the memes are twice as wild

By PopBuzz

Donald Trump did it – he has officially made history as the first US president to be impeached ✨ twice ✨.

Yesterday (Jan 13), a majority of the United States House of Representatives (including 10 Republicans) voted to impeach Trump, citing "incitement of insurrection" following the pro-Trump Capitol riots that happened on January 6th.

Back in December 2019, he was impeached by the House for "abuse of power and obstruction of Congress" but was eventually acquitted by the Senate.

Just like the first time, Trump’s impeachment does not mean he will be removed from office just yet. Now that the House have voted to impeach Trump, the final verdict will move to the Senate. However, it's been confirmed that the Senate will not reconvene until after Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th. Trump will remain in office until Biden takes over.

Donald Trump's second impeachment: What happens next? Can Trump be impeached after January 20th?

Trump impeached twice memes: The best reactions. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images, @kamalaharris via Twitter

In order for Trump to be removed from office, two-thirds of the Senate will have to vote in favour of convicting him.

If the Senate votes to convict Trump after a trial (even after he leaves office), he will likely lose access to some of the benefits given to a former president, including a $200,000 annual pension, annual $1million in travel reimbursements and extra funding for his staff.

An additional Senate vote will need to be held in order to block Trump from running for office again. A simple majority is all that's needed for that to happen.

As always, the internet has reacted to Trump's second impeachment with memes and jokes. Here are some of the best reactions.

Wikipedia’s already like “which impeachment of Donald Trump do you mean?” pic.twitter.com/ureOnuyJWr — Sarah Quinlan (@sarahmquinlan) January 13, 2021

There have only been four impeachments and two were Donald Trump. — 💀 damned sinker 💀 (@dansinker) January 13, 2021

first home alone 2 actor to be impeached twice i’m guessing — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 13, 2021

pic.twitter.com/xWEQ8HAuAA — out of context parks & rec (@nocontextpawnee) January 13, 2021

trump got impeached not once but pic.twitter.com/sFPpUKDESH — boo (@boopyape) January 13, 2021

"How many times was the worst president in US history impeached? pic.twitter.com/lq6xG3av0K — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) January 13, 2021

Imagine being impeached more times than you’ve been elected — dani (@kordeilogy) January 13, 2021

We did it

We did it Joe,

He's going to be the first president impeached twice

😂 #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/0E5hMgiYAD — NoBo (@NoboTaco) January 13, 2021

For this week’s maxi challenge, you’ll have just 7 days to pull off a successful impeachment. pic.twitter.com/dI8GAnmbyz — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) January 13, 2021

The 10 republicans coming together with the democrats today 👏🏾👏🏾 #ImpeachmentDay #2timeloser pic.twitter.com/uaOrc7KK4V — Yooooo Adrian (@Adeee_Salazar) January 13, 2021

"i would've impeached Trump a third time if i could." pic.twitter.com/ajzT1KLTZZ — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 13, 2021