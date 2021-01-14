Donald Trump has been impeached again and the memes are twice as wild

14 January 2021, 12:45

PopBuzz

By PopBuzz

Wikipedia’s already like “which impeachment of Donald Trump do you mean?”

Donald Trump did it – he has officially made history as the first US president to be impeached ✨ twice ✨.

Yesterday (Jan 13), a majority of the United States House of Representatives (including 10 Republicans) voted to impeach Trump, citing "incitement of insurrection" following the pro-Trump Capitol riots that happened on January 6th.

Back in December 2019, he was impeached by the House for "abuse of power and obstruction of Congress" but was eventually acquitted by the Senate.

Just like the first time, Trump’s impeachment does not mean he will be removed from office just yet. Now that the House have voted to impeach Trump, the final verdict will move to the Senate. However, it's been confirmed that the Senate will not reconvene until after Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th. Trump will remain in office until Biden takes over.

Donald Trump's second impeachment: What happens next? Can Trump be impeached after January 20th?

Trump impeached twice memes: The best reactions
Trump impeached twice memes: The best reactions. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images, @kamalaharris via Twitter

In order for Trump to be removed from office, two-thirds of the Senate will have to vote in favour of convicting him.

If the Senate votes to convict Trump after a trial (even after he leaves office), he will likely lose access to some of the benefits given to a former president, including a $200,000 annual pension, annual $1million in travel reimbursements and extra funding for his staff.

An additional Senate vote will need to be held in order to block Trump from running for office again. A simple majority is all that's needed for that to happen.

As always, the internet has reacted to Trump's second impeachment with memes and jokes. Here are some of the best reactions.

