By Sam Prance

Charli XCX? Halle Berry? Suki Waterhouse? They're all officially unverified now.

Twitter has removed blue tick verifications from people who don't pay for Twitter Blue and the celeb reactions are hilarious.

Throughout 2022, Elon Musk has teased that that he will be making blue tick verifications only available for people who pay for Twitter's premium service Twitter Blue. Yesterday (Apr 20), Elon officially made this rule a reality. As a result, celebrities, journalists and companies who previously had legacy verified accounts no longer have blue ticks on the platform.

Everyone from Beyoncé to Selena Gomez no longer has a blue tick on Twitter and those that still have blue ticks are either paying for Twitter Blue, or are affiliated with a verified organisation.

Naturally, celebrities are tweeting about their newfound unverified existences. Some are happy, others are angry and then there are those who are pointing out the negative affect that this will have.

With that in mind, we've put together a compilation of just a few of the best celeb reactions to losing their ticks for you.

The funniest celeb reactions to losing their blue ticks on Twitter. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, @halleberry via Twitter

1) Charli XCX is living for her newfound unverified life!

officially no longer an officially verified artist. i love being unofficial and unverified. it’s very moi. — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 20, 2023

unverified is giving cunt — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 20, 2023

2) FINNEAS wanted out.

FINALLY got rid of the blue check — FINNEAS (@finneas) April 20, 2023

3) Lauren Jauregui does not care for Elon Musk.

Ooo I’m officially unverified✨🥰 lmao fuck this man — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 20, 2023

4) YUNGBLUD is into it.

i ain’t verified anymore … kinda hard — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) April 20, 2023

5) Is this the real Anne-Marie?

Omg I’m not me anymore follow all my other accounts that aren’t me either — 🧡ANNE-MARIE🧡 (@AnneMarie) April 20, 2023

6) Kylie Sonique Love is thinking about how this will affect other drag queens.

Wow @Twitter you took all queens from @RuPaulsDragRace blue verified checks away!? For why?? — Kylie Sonique Love (@xoSonique) April 20, 2023

7) Omar Apollo is not getting involved with this Twitter Blue business.

i ain’t payin for that check mark — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) April 20, 2023

8) Ciara knows what's good.

Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin. ❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) April 20, 2023

9) Phil Lester just dropped a plot twist.

it’s ok my verification was a lie anyway, the real phil lester was never behind this account — Phil Lester (@AmazingPhil) April 21, 2023

10) Suki Waterhouse has entered another dimension.

11) Rachel Zegler is celebrating her freedom.

goodbye little blue check!

i’m free! https://t.co/Bwm0jN2y2v — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 20, 2023

12) Halle Berry continues to be hilarious.

13) MNEK is processing it all.

wow the blue tick just GARN — MNEK👼🏾 (@MNEK) April 20, 2023

14) Stephen King is confused as to why he still has a blue check.

My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.

My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

15) For context, it looks like Elon is being a dweeb.

It appears that Elon Musk has decided to personally intervene to provide blue checks to Stephen King and LeBron James, falsely saying they paid for Twitter Blue, because each made high profile tweets saying they definitely wouldn’t pay for it. Billionaire manchild. https://t.co/C6B5QdJvaT — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 20, 2023

On a serious note, while the lack of blue checks likely won't affect established celebrities very much, verified accounts can help people block harassment. They also help rising stars, like RuPaul's Drag Race contestants, establish themselves.

Whether or not Elon will go back on his decision remains to be seen. Twitter Blue currently starts at $8 a month and gives people verification and the option to edit their tweets, format their tweets and write longer tweets.

