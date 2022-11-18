RIP Twitter memes are going viral and they're truly god tier

By Katie Louise Smith

Elon Musk is now also tweeting memes about the possible flop of his own $44 billion company.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Is Twitter shutting down? Is Twitter dying? What is going ON? No idea tbh, but here's a brief explainer and loads of memes about it.

Over the past 12 hours, sources have reported that Twitter is on the brink of collapse. The reports come after hundreds of employees quit their jobs following an ultimatum issued to them by new owner Elon Musk. The ultimatum? Be "extremely hardcore" and work "long hours at high intensity" ...or leave.

According to a report from Reuters, a lot of those departures include engineers responsible for "fixing bugs and preventing service outages," leaving the stability of the platform up in the air a bit. One unnamed source told the outlet that the public version of Twitter "was at risk of breaking during the night."

As a result, the ol' bird app was flooded with memes about its own demise and #RIPTwitter quickly began trending.

At time of publication, Twitter has not succumbed to death just yet. The memes about the whole thing, though? God tier.

RIP Twitter memes are going viral. Picture: Chesnot/Getty Images, Club Penguin

Twitter, we've had a good run.

It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/XsLuMNi59A — toby is the scranton strangler (@OhHELLNawl) November 18, 2022

kinda feel like I’m on the last season of a well known television show pic.twitter.com/ZkBTp1tHex — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) November 18, 2022

me looking at twitter: this feels like the end of toy story 3 when all the toys accepted their deaths as they approached the incinerator



my wife: what the fuck are you talking about — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) November 18, 2022

why the end of twitter feel like i’m leaving the bad girls club — Kemi Marie (@kemimarie) November 18, 2022

new year’s eve 1999 vibes rn — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) November 18, 2022

Shout out to everyone staying in the club 'til the lights come on.

IF YOU'RE STILL ON TWITTER STAY IN LINE. IF YOU'RE STILL ON TWITTER STAY IN LINE. IT IS YOUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT. — sybil grimalkin (@joblessthursday) November 18, 2022

i’m staying on twitter till i get a message like this on my screen idc pic.twitter.com/RhjjptSQUw — riddler’s discord kitten (@STEVENCRAlN) November 18, 2022

Elon Musk can afford to lose $44B. We cannot afford to lose daily access to tomfoolery we will be depressed brother — Aokiji クザン (@DukeOfZamunda) November 18, 2022

each time the TL refresh hesitates a second longer than usual pic.twitter.com/407FzNAgbX — herald of alien superstar (@Steph_I_Will) November 18, 2022

Twitter collapsing? Before Spotify Wrapped day?!

twitter cant die yet we still havent had spotify wrapped day — sybil grimalkin (@joblessthursday) November 18, 2022

No idea what's going on at Twitter HQ right now, but it's probably this?

Elon when he becomes the only employee at Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/csVpQou74B — Ricardo Martinez (@RickyMar49) November 18, 2022

grimes in the server room rn pic.twitter.com/k1psFmD66M — •ᴗ- (@evadentz) November 18, 2022

This tweet will only make sense if you were on Twitter when the Fyre Festival documentary dropped.

Only one man can get those Twitter employees back pic.twitter.com/6TXqRq8CKE — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) November 18, 2022

Pour one out to all the bookmarks and fancams we've loved and will now lose.

RIP to everything in my bookmarks. I really planned to go back to it one day. — Morgan Elise Johnson (@MorganEliseJ) November 18, 2022

imagine all the fancams disappearing into thin air… that’s the modern burning of the library of alexandria fr — uncle june (@catholicguilter) November 18, 2022

So, where we headed after this, lads? Tumblr? Pinterest? The Nintendo DS PictoChat? The latest illegal Club Penguin server?

when y’all see me dancing on tiktok next week PLEASE stay silent — tia (@cursedhive) November 18, 2022

Can’t believe I’ve seen the death of MySpace, Vine, Twitter, and the rebirth of Tumblr all in the same lifetime. — Sammi Does (@does_sammi) November 18, 2022

when twitter dies pic.twitter.com/ZC3C5zZKMx — twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) November 18, 2022

Me and the homies trying to figure out how Pinterest work pic.twitter.com/Gtgmw0DvEy — Kofie (@Kofie) November 18, 2022

Well, if this is it, see you guys over here. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/vP6YY9GVmg — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) November 18, 2022

damn twitter is feeling like this rn #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/OL0rac0GlN — nat :) (@nataliecherwaty) November 18, 2022

When the mass Tumblr sign-up comes, veterans better get priority boarding.

There's only one way to save Twitter: WE HAVE TO WIN REGIONALS!

to save twitter we have to put on a SHOW — Tyler Dinucci!! (@TylerDinucci) November 18, 2022

At least we got some good memes out of it.

Us tomorrow when Twitter is still up and running pic.twitter.com/z1vykWqzm2 — Маделейн 💌 (@normalmadeline) November 18, 2022

logging off after spending all night posting about how this place is shutting down pic.twitter.com/mSpKFBzOje — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) November 18, 2022

Nothing like meme-ing the potential flop of your own $44 billion impulse purchase, huh?

🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡

Me looking back at my three followers one last time since Twitter about to shut down #RIPTwitter #TwitterDown

pic.twitter.com/1MITBwhlZB — JC (@JuanCafecito) November 18, 2022

This wasn't just a hell site, it was a hell home — heather (@lollyrots) November 18, 2022