RIP Twitter memes are going viral and they're truly god tier

18 November 2022, 12:26

By Katie Louise Smith

Elon Musk is now also tweeting memes about the possible flop of his own $44 billion company.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Is Twitter shutting down? Is Twitter dying? What is going ON? No idea tbh, but here's a brief explainer and loads of memes about it.

Over the past 12 hours, sources have reported that Twitter is on the brink of collapse. The reports come after hundreds of employees quit their jobs following an ultimatum issued to them by new owner Elon Musk. The ultimatum? Be "extremely hardcore" and work "long hours at high intensity" ...or leave.

According to a report from Reuters, a lot of those departures include engineers responsible for "fixing bugs and preventing service outages," leaving the stability of the platform up in the air a bit. One unnamed source told the outlet that the public version of Twitter "was at risk of breaking during the night."

As a result, the ol' bird app was flooded with memes about its own demise and #RIPTwitter quickly began trending.

At time of publication, Twitter has not succumbed to death just yet. The memes about the whole thing, though? God tier.

RIP Twitter memes are going viral
RIP Twitter memes are going viral. Picture: Chesnot/Getty Images, Club Penguin

Twitter, we've had a good run.

Shout out to everyone staying in the club 'til the lights come on.

Twitter collapsing? Before Spotify Wrapped day?!

No idea what's going on at Twitter HQ right now, but it's probably this?

This tweet will only make sense if you were on Twitter when the Fyre Festival documentary dropped.

Pour one out to all the bookmarks and fancams we've loved and will now lose.

So, where we headed after this, lads? Tumblr? Pinterest? The Nintendo DS PictoChat? The latest illegal Club Penguin server?

When the mass Tumblr sign-up comes, veterans better get priority boarding.

There's only one way to save Twitter: WE HAVE TO WIN REGIONALS!

At least we got some good memes out of it.

Nothing like meme-ing the potential flop of your own $44 billion impulse purchase, huh?

🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡

WATCH: Wakanda Forever's Letitia Wright and Dominique Thorne take on The Most Impossible Black Panther Quiz

Latest Viral News

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Black Panther fans are thirsting over Namor in Wakanda Forever and I agree

Black Panther fans are thirsting over Namor in Wakanda Forever and I agree

Mia Goth's real voice is breaking the internet

Everyone is losing it over Mia Goth's real voice

The Crown viewers are thirsting over John Major and I blame Jonny Lee Miller

The Crown viewers are thirsting over John Major and I blame Jonny Lee Miller

News

Drake and 21 Savage 'Rich Flex' memes go viral thanks to Drake's lyrics

Drake memes go viral thanks to Rich Flex's "21, can you do something for me?" lyric

Trending on PopBuzz

Elite season 7 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 6 and who is joining?

Elite season 7 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 6 and who is joining?

Elite

Elite season 7: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Elite season 7: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

Ashley Tisdale just discovered that she's related to Austin Butler

Ashley Tisdale just discovered she's related to best friend Austin Butler

Celeb

Elite season 6 ending explained: Is Iván dead and who hit him?

Is Iván dead in Elite season 6 and who hit him? The ending explained

Elite

How does Meredith Grey leave Grey's Anatomy?

Here's how Meredith Grey leaves Grey's Anatomy in Ellen Pompeo's last episode

Grey's Anatomy

Beyoncé Renaissance tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything you need to know

Beyoncé Renaissance tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything you need to know

Beyonce