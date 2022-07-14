What does Vabbing mean? TikTok users are using vaginal secretions as perfume

14 July 2022, 15:01

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Is vabbing real? An investigation into the latest wild TikTok trend…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

So you're single and you've tried it all: sliding into people's DMs, dating apps, even purposely bumping into people at the grocery store like you're in a rom-com to strike up conversation… but have you tried vabbing?

If you've been on TikTok recently, then you'll know the art of seduction is on the internet's mind. Case in point, the Siren Eyes makeup trend which is blowing up on the platform and promises to bring in the man or woman of your dreams.

Well, now vabbing is the latest TikTok trend that promises to attract potential partners. But what exactly does vabbing involve? Well…

READ MORE: Here's how to do the Siren Eyes trend that's all over TikTok

What is vabbing?

People are actually using their vaginal juices as perfume and I'm actually losing it
People are actually using their vaginal juices as perfume and I'm actually losing it. Picture: @jewlieah via TikTok, BET

To put it simply, "vabbing" is just vagina dabbing. Basically, using vaginal juices as a perfume. It's long been claimed that scent is a big part of attraction, so people have been dabbing their vaginal fluid onto all the places they would usually put perfume. Yes, on their wrists, neck and behind their ears.

According to Urban Dictionary: "This is when you stick your lady fingers in between your lady lips and put your lady juice behind your lady ears so that people want to sex your lady box." Oh right.

Apparently, it can help attract potential partners and some have claimed that it's actually worked for them.

It's not exactly new, though, the Urban Dictionary definition dates all the way back to 2019. But it's only just exploded on TikTok. The "vabbing" hashtag now has over 20 million views and people are sharing if it has actually worked for them or not.

TikToker @jewlieah posted a video on her experience of vabbing. "I don't know who needs to hear this but vabbing works. Vabbing 100% works, like, I got offered two free drinks at the pool and then a guy gave me this," she explained, while holding a box of a luxury beauty product.

Is vabbing real?

Convinced? Well, before you reach up there, it's been found that there's actually no science behind it. Sorry.

On Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show, a doctor debunked the claims that vabbing leads to some sort of romantic connection.

He said: "There are a variety of aromas that come from down below. And sometimes they can be sweet, and sometimes they can’t be. It’s not going to be as powerful a bloke attractor as some ladies may think."

Would you try vabbing? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more TikTok news here:

WATCH: Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson try to name every Marvel film in ONE minute

Latest Viral News

People are saying the 'siren eyes' makeup trend will help you seduce anyone

Here's how to do the Siren Eyes trend that's all over TikTok

What is your mental age?

What is my mental age? This viral TikTok quiz tells you how emotionally mature you are
Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl and the memes are chaos

Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl and the memes are out of control
Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga in Paris and the memes are absolutely savage.

Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga in Paris and the memes are absolutely savage
People are living for this viral beauty hack that tames fluffy hair with tin foil

This viral TikTok beauty hack tames fluffy hair in seconds using tin foil

Trending on PopBuzz

Noah Schnapp gains over 1 million Instagram followers after Doja Cat DM Drama

Noah Schnapp gains over 1 million followers after exposing Doja Cat’s DMs

Celeb

Regé-Jean Page says Bridgerton can recast Simon if they like

Regé-Jean Page says Bridgerton can recast the Duke if they want to

Bridgerton

Khloe Kardashian confirms she's expecting another baby with ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian confirms she's expecting a baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson

Celeb

Joseph Quinn moved to tears after Stranger Things shares emotional 'thank you' speech

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn breaks down in tears after fan's moving 'thank you' speech

Stranger Things

QUIZ: Which The Summer I Turned Pretty boy would be your boyfriend?

QUIZ: Which The Summer I Turned Pretty boy would date you?

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian denies having a foot fetish after sharing photos of her feet on Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian denies having a foot fetish after sharing photos of her feet on Pete Davidson

Celeb