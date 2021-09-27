What is the Wear It Big Challenge? The viral TikTok trend explained

27 September 2021

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

You've probably seen some videos from the Wear It Big Challenge pop up on your FYP lately. Here's what it actually means…

Behold, another trend has exploded on TikTok and this one's called the Wear It Big Challenge.

In September alone, we've seen various trends and challenges go viral on TikTok. Case in point, the Devious Lick trend, which involves stealing something random from school, went viral on the platform this month. And then there's the whole "beaning" trend which saw teens empty of the contents of baked bean cans on people's doorsteps.

Luckily, the Wear It Big Challenge isn't anywhere near as messy and won't anger your neighbours. But what does it actually involve? Here's the viral trend explained.

What is the Wear It Big Challenge on TikTok?

What is the Wear It Big Challenge? Picture: @stellispirelli via TikTok

The Wear It Big Challenge is simple – and all you need is a baggy t-shirt. Basically, you need to start off wearing a t-shirt that's roomy enough so that you can't see your figure. And then, as the music kicks in, you draw the t-shirt in tightly to reveal your body shape.

The trend isn't actually new, however, it's currently trending on TikTok. The Wear It Big hashtag currently has over 225 million views.

It's not known who started the challenge but it's become the perfect excuse to share a thirst trap without being too obvious.

What is the Wear It Big Challenge song?

To participate in the challenge, you need to use a specific song… but what is it? Well, the song used on the Wear It Big Challenge videos is 'Everyday' by Darrow & Vokker. The song, which was released in 2016, features the lyrics: "Wear it big," which is where the challenge got its name from.

