What is ‘Fiat 500 Twitter’ and are you a part of it?

By Katie Louise Smith

"All fiat 500 twitter do is put themselves down then put the delicate ‘x’ at the end lool"

You've heard of Bare Minimum Twitter, now get ready for... Fiat 500 Twitter.

If you've spent the last few years scrolling through Twitter, you may have noticed a few people referring to a very specific of group of users on your timeline. They call them 'Fiat 500 Twitter'.

The social media subculture has always existed on platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, but it wasn't until 2018 when it was finally given a name.

But what does Fiat 500 Twitter mean?

'Fiat 500 Twitter' isn't just a phrase or a meme, it's a lifestyle, babes. The term was coined by Twitter to describe a certain stereotype of person (predominantly female, but definitely not limited to) from the UK. A twenty-something girl who loves Michael Kors, loves going 'out out', getting her nails done, always tweets about absolutely meaningless stuff with un-ironic 'x's on the end... and they always get about 50k RTs for absolutely no real reason.

Essentially it's just a really specific thing to call someone who is perceived to be a little bit basic.

Why is it called Fiat 500 Twitter?

Apparently, the majority of the girls that fall under this stereotype probably either pay for a Fiat 500 (that's a car, by the way...) on finance or have had one bought for them by their parents. For some reason, it's been crowned the new 'basic' car, replacing the once legendary Mini. (May she rest in basic peace.)

If you meet any of these requirements listed in the tweet below, you are apparently part of 'Fiat 500 Twitter' demographic:

To be a part of fiat 500 twitter you must:

- Stand in front of a door in your avi

- Tweet about your boyfriend and how much of a psycho you are

- Tweet about how much you fancy a Chinese/McDonald's

- Want to get your hair and nails done

- Use emojis unironically — becky (@rebecca_morrisx) December 29, 2017

Here's a visual moodboard, in case you were wondering:

fiat 500 twitter starter pack: pic.twitter.com/B3U3uUmdFV — louis (@lousaffelstein) December 30, 2017

Here are some examples of 'Fiat 500 Twitter' being roasted and called out on Twitter:

Fiat 500 twitter

"Don't you just pure love chrimbo, the films, food, hot choc and pjs ahhh 🎄🎄😍 wish i was one of them girls who doesn't put weight on as im a pure fat cow right now🐷 crazy seeing who i started year with and who im ending with 🙅no time for snakes in 2018 🐍😒" — isaac (@isaacmalin) December 29, 2017

fiat 500 twitter’s new year’s tweets are everything i dreamed they would be



new year same me because i never learn my lesson and let ppl fuck me over 🙃🙃 x

32.5K retweets 56.3K likes — joe (@idealising) December 31, 2017

I fully don’t understand why fiat 500 twitter is so popular, some people are out here with quality content getting like 10 RTs but some girl will be like “need a Chinese so bad omg 😩💅🏽 “ and get 10K RTs — Shereen (@heyitsshereen) January 4, 2018

Fiat 500 Twitter is tweeting the phrases:

“haha cba x”

“I’m a princess💅🏼”

“need a holiday”

“feel so drained😩”

“need my hair and nails donee”

“I’m a psycho girlfriend😋”

“in a mood don’t make me laugh🙄” “really fancy a chinese😭”

“I need nuggets”

“Need a tan”

unironically — gem☁️ (@Gemstokes2000) January 1, 2018

All fiat 500 twitter do is put themselves down then put the delicate ‘x’ at the end lool — Mikey (@MikeyCookie_) December 29, 2017

For anyone wondering what fiat 500 twitter is pic.twitter.com/4aH7Y6ECW4 — luisa (@itsluisagibson) December 31, 2017

There's even an account that tweets the same kind of 'Fiat 500 Twitter' tweets, complete with 'x's on the end.

i fucking hate myself i was all “2018 im gonna be skinny again!!!” but there i was at 12:15 eating some fucking Nik Naks smhsmhsmhhhh x — Fiat 500 Twittér 🦋 (@Fiat500Tw1tt3r) January 1, 2018

dropped my iphone again so msg me on here x — Fiat 500 Twittér 🦋 (@Fiat500Tw1tt3r) December 30, 2017

Don't worry... there's a male equivalent too. It's called 'Strongbow Dark Fruits Twitter'. #Lads

The male equivalent of fiat 500 twitter are those white boys who retweet Liam Gallaghers entire twitter thinkin they're banter as fuck — alex rae (@alexrxe) December 29, 2017

So, there it is. Long live Fiat 500 Twitter x