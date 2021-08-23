What is ‘Fiat 500 Twitter’ and are you a part of it?

23 August 2021, 23:19

Fiat 500 Twitter
Picture: Paramount Pictures/Twitter

By Katie Louise Smith

"All fiat 500 twitter do is put themselves down then put the delicate ‘x’ at the end lool"

You've heard of Bare Minimum Twitter, now get ready for... Fiat 500 Twitter.

If you've spent the last few years scrolling through Twitter, you may have noticed a few people referring to a very specific of group of users on your timeline. They call them 'Fiat 500 Twitter'.

The social media subculture has always existed on platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, but it wasn't until 2018 when it was finally given a name.

But what does Fiat 500 Twitter mean?

via GIPHY

'Fiat 500 Twitter' isn't just a phrase or a meme, it's a lifestyle, babes. The term was coined by Twitter to describe a certain stereotype of person (predominantly female, but definitely not limited to) from the UK. A twenty-something girl who loves Michael Kors, loves going 'out out', getting her nails done, always tweets about absolutely meaningless stuff with un-ironic 'x's on the end... and they always get about 50k RTs for absolutely no real reason.

Essentially it's just a really specific thing to call someone who is perceived to be a little bit basic.

Why is it called Fiat 500 Twitter?

Apparently, the majority of the girls that fall under this stereotype probably either pay for a Fiat 500 (that's a car, by the way...) on finance or have had one bought for them by their parents. For some reason, it's been crowned the new 'basic' car, replacing the once legendary Mini. (May she rest in basic peace.)

If you meet any of these requirements listed in the tweet below, you are apparently part of 'Fiat 500 Twitter' demographic:

Here's a visual moodboard, in case you were wondering:

Here are some examples of 'Fiat 500 Twitter' being roasted and called out on Twitter:

There's even an account that tweets the same kind of 'Fiat 500 Twitter' tweets, complete with 'x's on the end.

Don't worry... there's a male equivalent too. It's called 'Strongbow Dark Fruits Twitter'. #Lads

So, there it is. Long live Fiat 500 Twitter x

Latest Viral News

What is the Crate Challenge?

Milk Crate Challenge leaves people with serious injuries after attempting viral trend
Lizzo reacts to live-action Hercules fan-casting on TikTok

Lizzo reacts to viral TikTok about which Muse she should play in live-action Hercules

Lizzo

This TikToker is selling human bones

This TikToker has gone viral for selling human bones

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Trending on PopBuzz

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island

Bhad Bhabie says she's made enough money on OnlyFans to retire at 18

Bhad Bhabie says she's made enough money on OnlyFans to retire at 18

Celeb

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to twins

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to twins

Little Mix

Jesy Nelson responds to blackfishing accusations

Jesy Nelson responds to blackfishing accusations following backlash

Celeb

Jacob Elordi teases Euphoria season 2

Jacob Elordi says Euphoria season 2 is a "completely different show"

Euphoria

Blood & Water season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Blood & Water season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

News