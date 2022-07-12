What is my mental age? This viral TikTok quiz tells you how emotionally mature you are

By Jazmin Duribe

Test your mental age and emotional maturity right here…

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Here we go! Another personality test is blowing up on TikTok and this one determines your true mental age.

As you know, we can't get enough of a personality quiz. In recent months alone, TikTok has discovered the 'Childhood Trauma Test', 'Human Emotion' quiz, and we can't forget the 'What The Actual Fuck Is Wrong With Me?' quiz. But there's a new girl in town and it establishes how emotionally mature you are.

TAKE THE MENTAL AGE TEST HERE.

If you want to find out your mental age, you'll need to her over to the ARealMe.com website. The test, which was first released in 2013, is actually based on a Japanese personality quiz.

READ MORE: The 'Human Emotion' quiz is going viral on TikTok and people think it's so accurate

What is your mental age? Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, MTV News via YouTube

The website reads: "The result has nothing to do with your Intelligence Quotient. For the purpose of this test, we define Mental Age as a measure of a person's psychological abilities in comparison to the number of years it takes for an average child to reach the same level.

"For example, if your mental age is 10, regardless of your actual chronological age, you are mentally similar to a 10-year-old."

You'll then be presented with a series of questions. For example, "I don't want to think about complicated things" and "Tears come to my eyes very often". You'll then need to answer "True", "False" or "Neither".

Based on your responses, the test then determines your mental age. You'll also get some in-depth analysis of the average mental age test results from people from around the world.

As usual, people have been sharing their results on TikTok and some are shocked by the outcome.

How different is your mental age to your real age? Tweet us @popbuzz and let me know!

Take more viral personality quizzes like this here: