The 'What Is Your Weakness' quiz is going viral on TikTok and it's so brutal

By Jazmin Duribe

Prepare to be DRAGGED.

It's time for a viral personality quiz (again) and this one is all about our weaknesses.

When it comes to viral quizzes, we've seen them all. In recent months, TikTok has discovered the 'Mental Age Quiz', 'Childhood Trauma Test', 'Human Emotion' quiz and the 'What The Actual Fuck Is Wrong With Me?' quiz. But there's a new quiz that is currently blowing up on TikTok.

TAKE THE WHAT IS MY WEAKNESS QUIZ HERE.

The 'What Is Your Weakness?' quiz has been brought to us by our good friends at quiz and was created by SeashoreGhost. Apparently, the quiz tells you what your greatest weakness is based on your answers to a series of questions.

What Is Your Weakness? Picture: E!, uquiz.com

There are eight questions in total to work through but this quiz is a little different from others. Instead of simply agreeing or disagreeing with the statements presented, you need to respond by choosing a colour or with what you see when given an inkblot.

Some of the questions presented include "mortals have a fondness for pigments, which draws your eye?" and "do you currently have any allies?"

When you've answered all the questions you'll then be given your weakness and a brief description. You can also see how your results compare to others and share them on social media.

People have been sharing their results on TikTok and some people are shocked by how accurate the test is.

What is your weakness? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

