The 'what the actual f is wrong with me quiz’ is going viral and it's savage

14 June 2022, 15:01 | Updated: 14 June 2022, 16:56

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Fancy a slice of humble pie?

Who doesn't love a viral quiz that absolutely drags an element of their personality? Well, buckle up because there's a new quiz that's doing the rounds and it's rather eye-opening.

Now, we've seen our fair share of viral quizzes in our time. Remember the viral Reality Check Personality Quiz that delivered some very harsh truths? Then there was the Anger Test, which revealed how susceptible to anger we all are.

TAKE WHAT THE ACTUAL F IS WRONG WITH ME QUIZ HERE.

Well, now the 'what the actual fuck is wrong with you quiz’ on uquiz.com is going viral and it tells you what is actually wrong with your personality. But be warned, the results are savage…

READ MORE: IDR Labs' Food Choice Test tells you which social class you belong in

This viral test will tell you what's wrong with you and it's so savage
This viral test will tell you what's wrong with you and it's so savage. Picture: E!, uquiz.com

When you take the test, you'll be presented with a series of 16 questions. The questions include: "What did you get into while unsupervised on the internet as a kid?" and "Are you a picky eater?" There's even a timed question thrown in there.

Once you have answered all the 16 questions, you'll receive your result. Some of the results include: "Ur a weirdo", "Annoying as hell" and even "Dumb ass bitch".

Even the descriptions are harsh too. For example, if your results say that you're "normal" the description reads: "There is nothing wrong with you but you want it to be. You probably fake struggles and support whatever is trending. You act really fake and want to be the main character. You force yourself onto others (not literally) and are overbearing. Gtfo." Ouch.

Quiz Question
Quiz Question. Picture: uquiz.com

Remember the answers aren't to be taken seriously at all. It's all a bit of fun!

What result did you get? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

