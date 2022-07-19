What is the Whisper Method? How to do the TikTok manifestation trend

19 July 2022

By Katie Louise Smith

Does the Whisper Method actually work? Here's what the TikTok trend actually is and how to do it.

TikTok is back at it again with another viral trend, and this time, the Whisper Method is taking over everyone's For You Pages.

If you've found yourself on ManifestationTok at any point in the past year or so, you'll know that the Whisper Method is nothing new. It's a popular manifestation technique that has gone viral time and time again on the app.

Every few months it pops up on the FYP, alongside other manifestation techniques such as the '369 method' and the '555 method', and the comment sections of the tutorial videos are full of people claiming that it's worked for them.

But what is it? How do you do it? Does it work? What's going on? What's happening? Here's everything you need to know about the Whisper Method and how to do it.

The Whisper Method manifestation technique explained.

TikTok's Whisper Method manifestation trend explained
TikTok's Whisper Method manifestation trend explained. Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, @auravibin via TikTok

What is the Whisper Method?

Ok, so. The Whisper Method is a type of manifestation technique that combines intention and visualisation with high vibrations and good energies in order to influence someone else to do what you want, or influence their actions in some kind of way.

It's called the Whisper Method because you're meant to visualise yourself whispering into the ear of the person that you want to influence.

If you believe in the power of manifestation and want to give it a go, here's how to do it.

How to do the Whisper Method

According to various manifestation tutorials and TikTokers who swear by the method, there's a handful of steps that you need to follow in order to do the Whisper Method.

1) Decide what you want to manifest, be very clear about what you want and be positive. (Some tutorials suggest writing your manifestations down.)

2) The Whisper Method apparently only works if you're operating good vibrations and intentions so, channel your positive thoughts and energy, raise your vibrations and make sure you're in a good headspace.

3) Close your eyes, visualise the person you want to influence and then visualise yourself in front of that person. Then imagine yourself whispering what you want to say to them. For example, if you want someone to text you, tell them "I know you want to text me" or "I want you to text me."

4) Walk away, open your eyes and let it go. Then, focus on the good feelings and don't doubt anything.

Does the Whisper Method actually work?

Well, there's no science behind the Whisper Method, and it's not backed by any other concrete evidence.

If it appears to work for some, it might not work for others. It all depends on whether or not you actually believe in manifestation. (And if you don't, well... it's definitely going to sound like a load of bullshit to you.)

In the comment sections of all the videos explaining how to do the Whisper Method, people have been sharing their results. For some, it didn't work at all. Others claim that what they manifested came true within hours, while several people have shared that it took a couple of tries before seeing results.

But could that all be down to just a well-timed coincidence? Is it fate? Who knows! We guess the only way to find out if it works is to try it yourself!

