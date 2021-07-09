What does white nail polish mean on TikTok? The viral trend explained

9 July 2021, 13:28

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

White nail polish is cute for the summer but it has a completely different meaning on TikTok. Here's what it actually means…

Some things – like painting your nails a certain colour, for example – seem completely normal and innocent in the real world, but on TikTok it's an entirely different story. People on TikTok are actually using their nail polish colours to send a particular message about their relationship status in another viral TikTok trend.

There are countless videos on the platform of people proudly displaying their white pedicures and manicures. This follows on from the popular 'Light Blue Nails' trend we saw earlier this year, which became a viral challenge.

In the comment section, you'll find users who are absolutely baffled by what white nail polish actually means. Here's an explanation of the meaning behind the viral trend.

READ MORE: What do Light Blue Nails means on TikTok? The boyfriend challenge explained

What does white nail polish mean on TikTok?

What does white nail polish mean on TikTok? Picture: @uralilzesht via TikTok, @helenaazvkc via TikTok

Basically, white nails mean you're single. As you probably already know, the colour can symbolise cleanliness, freshness or a blank slate. But according to Urban Dictionary, white nails mean someone is "ready to move on to have a fresh start".

In contrast, light or baby blue nails signifies that you're taken. There's also a theory that when girls ask their boyfriends what colour they should get their nails, they will always say "light blue" or "baby blue".

The trend is thought to have been started in 2020 when @_urdadsgirlfriend posted a video with the caption: "Why is it that everytime you ask a boy what colour you should get your nails they say 'light blue'." However, it's not entirely known how white nails became attributed to being single and who started it.

Now people on TikTok are sharing their white nails to announce that they're single and ready to mingle.

