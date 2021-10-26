How to get the 'Who Are You In Love With' sticker on Instagram Stories

26 October 2021, 13:02

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Everyone's adding the 'Who Are You In Love With' sticker to their Instagram Stories to declare their love for someone special. Here's how to get it.

We're used to seeing Instagram filters go viral, but if you've been on Instagram lately, then you've definitely noticed that everyone's now using one specific sticker.

This week, the 'Who Are You In Love With' trend hit Instagram and it's been trending ever since. The premise is simple. All you need to do is share a photo someone you're in love with on your Story. That could be your boyfriend, girlfriend, BFF or even your siblings.

You'll then need to place the 'Who Are You In Love With' sticker on top of your photo to take part in the trend. But how do you get the sticker? Well, that's where we come in. Here's how to jump on the 'Who Are You In Love With' trend.

How to get the 'Who Are You In Love With' sticker on Instagram
How to get the 'Who Are You In Love With' sticker on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

Unlike other stickers on Instagram, the 'Who Are You In Love With' sticker isn't actually on the normal sticker page. To use it you'll need to head to the creator's Instagram profile.

1) Type @astrida_03 in the search bar and click on her profile.

2) Click the first Story highlight that says "Add Your Sticker".

3) Scroll through the Stories until you find the one that says "Who Are You In Love With".

4) Select "Add Yours" and the sticker will automatically be added to your Story.

5) You can now take a photo or add one straight from your camera roll. You'll then need to upload to your Instagram Story as you normally would.

Another method would be to simply select "Add Yours" if you come across someone else who has added the sticker to their Stories.

'Who Are You In Love With' sticker
'Who Are You In Love With' sticker. Picture: @astrida_03 via Instagram

Now, go and declare your love for that special someone.

Listen to ‘Coming Out Chats’ with Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone talk coming out to their families, how they dealt with bullying at school, the lack of representation for younger queer women, and prejudices against plus sized people in the LGBTQ community. Click the picture below to listen and subscribe.

Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone
Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone. Picture: PopBuzz

