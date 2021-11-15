Yassification memes are going viral and here’s how to make them

15 November 2021, 17:29

By Sam Prance

Is there a yassify filter or app? Here’s how to make the yassification memes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yassification memes are breaking the internet. How did they begin though and how do you actually "yassify" a photograph?

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, chances are that you've seen one of the yassification memes going viral at the moment. The exact meaning of "yassification" varies from person to person but Urban Dictionary describes it as "the process of making someone more gay" and the memes take photos of people and edit them to look hyper-femme.

READ MORE: 21 savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes inspired by Taylor Swift's Red Taylor's version

The term first surfaced among LGBTQ+ people in early 2021. However, the memes took on a life of their own in November after a yassified photograph of Toni Collette in Hereditary went viral. Since then, almost every icon has been yassified.

How do you make a yassification meme?

How do you yassify a photo? The yassification memes explained
How do you yassify a photo? The yassification memes explained. Picture: A24, @cowgirlprozac via Twitter

Unfortunately, there's no set yassify app or filter just yet that helps you easily yassify photographs. However, FaceApp has a ton of features that people are using to create their yassifcation memes.

All you have to do is download the app. You then play with the different filters on offer until you perfectly yassify your subject. Think drag and take it as far as you like.

If you don't have the skills to create your own yassification meme on FaceApp, there is another option. A popular Twitter account called Yassify Bot has surfaced and they respond to requests to yassify images. All you have to do is tweet a request to them. The account has currently yassified everyone from Professor McGonagall to Renesmee Cullen.

What's your favourite yassification meme?

Listen to Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about their coming out journeys

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race legends Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about coming out in the age of AOL messenger, identifying as gender-expansive, finding your tribe and giving yourself permission to be who you really are. Listen on the player below.

Latest Viral News

Hilary Duff dancing memes are going viral on TikTok and you will scream.

Hilary Duff memes are going viral on TikTok and her dancing will make you scream
21 savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes inspired by Taylor Swift's Red Taylor's version

21 savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes inspired by Taylor Swift's Red Taylor's version

Taylor Swift

The 'What's your red flag' quiz is going viral

The 'What's Your Red Flag' personality quiz is going viral and it's absolutely savage
The 'we will plant a tree for every pet picture' Instagram trend explained

Instagram's 'Plant 1 tree for every pet picture' trend explained: Is it a scam?
What is the hand gesture for help on TikTok?

What is the hand gesture for help on TikTok? Viral signal helps police find missing teen

Trending on PopBuzz

Harry Styles has officially launched his beauty brand Pleasing

Harry Styles launches Pleasing beauty brand: Everything we know so far

Harry Styles

Dylan O'Brien's response to All Too Well speculation is perfect

Dylan O'Brien had a perfect response to the Jake Gyllenhaal speculation in All Too Well short film

Taylor Swift

Kirsten Dunst reveals "extreme" pay gap between her and Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire

Kirsten Dunst reveals "extreme" pay gap between her and Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire

News

Kendall Jenner called out for "upstaging" bride with outfit at friend's wedding

Kendall Jenner called out for "upstaging" bride with outfit at friend's wedding

Celeb

Ezra Blount, 9, dies after injuries sustained at Astroworld festival

9-year-old Ezra Blount dies after being severely injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival

Travis Scott

Adele shuts down negative response to her weight loss

Adele claps back at people criticising her for her weight loss

News