Yassification memes are going viral and here’s how to make them

By Sam Prance

Is there a yassify filter or app? Here’s how to make the yassification memes.

Yassification memes are breaking the internet. How did they begin though and how do you actually "yassify" a photograph?

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, chances are that you've seen one of the yassification memes going viral at the moment. The exact meaning of "yassification" varies from person to person but Urban Dictionary describes it as "the process of making someone more gay" and the memes take photos of people and edit them to look hyper-femme.

The term first surfaced among LGBTQ+ people in early 2021. However, the memes took on a life of their own in November after a yassified photograph of Toni Collette in Hereditary went viral. Since then, almost every icon has been yassified.

How do you make a yassification meme?

How do you yassify a photo? The yassification memes explained. Picture: A24, @cowgirlprozac via Twitter

Unfortunately, there's no set yassify app or filter just yet that helps you easily yassify photographs. However, FaceApp has a ton of features that people are using to create their yassifcation memes.

All you have to do is download the app. You then play with the different filters on offer until you perfectly yassify your subject. Think drag and take it as far as you like.

If you don't have the skills to create your own yassification meme on FaceApp, there is another option. A popular Twitter account called Yassify Bot has surfaced and they respond to requests to yassify images. All you have to do is tweet a request to them. The account has currently yassified everyone from Professor McGonagall to Renesmee Cullen.

when the yasss pill hits pic.twitter.com/Pm5YSSSgIM — ☆ (@cowgirlprozac) November 7, 2021

We’re so lucky to have them in office 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UO38MemKTF — Yassify Bot (@YassifyBot) November 13, 2021

The Yassification of Professor Minerva McGonagall pic.twitter.com/4HG5Baj3Cw — Yassify Bot (@YassifyBot) November 13, 2021

I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by yassification — dani (@yungtyranny) November 13, 2021

What's your favourite yassification meme?

