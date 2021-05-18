Bella Poarch cut James Charles from her Build a Bitch video

18 May 2021, 12:43 | Updated: 18 May 2021, 13:14

By Sam Prance

Footage of James Charles filming parts for the music video has surfaced but they were removed from the final version.

James Charles was originally supposed to appear in Bella Poarch's 'Build a Bitch' music video, however, she cut his scenes.

Last week (May 14), TikTok star Bella Poarch released her debut single 'Build a Bitch'. The song immediately climbed charts all around the world and the music video has currently been viewed over 52,000,000 times on YouTube alone. Not only that but the visual also features guest appearances from other social media stars including Bretman Rock and Mia Khalifa.

Now, footage has surfaced that shows James Charles filming scenes for the video that weren't used in the final edit.

READ MORE: Morphe parts ways with James Charles amid sexual misconduct allegations

Bella Poarch cut James Charles from her Build a Bitch video
Bella Poarch cut James Charles from her Build a Bitch video. Picture: @bellapoarch via Instagram, @zilbersteve via TikTok

Over the weekend, TikTok user Zilber Steve shared a TikTok video with the caption: "I’m not sure half of these actors names but I recognize @bellapoarch I can’t wait to see this!!!!" Fans were quick to recognise that the video Zilber took was of Bella filming a TikTok on set of 'Build a Bitch'. However, it's not just Bella in the video. James Charles is in it in costume too.

Fans have also since noticed that there is a blurred clip in the final video which appears to be James in the same costume, holding hands with TikTok star Larray. In other words, it looks like James was meant to be in the video but was cut.

Bella and James have often collaborated on TikTok videos and appeared on each other's social media pages in the past.

Bella is yet to comment on why James was removed from the video. However it seems likely that it was related to the sexual misconduct allegations against James. Multiple boys under the age of 18 have come forward with claims that James sent them inappropriate messages and James has since taken to YouTube to post a "Holding Myself Accountable" video.

In the video, James says that he takes "full responsibility" for inappropriate Snapchat conversations with two 16-year-olds. James says that "these conversations should’ve never happened, point-blank, period. There is no excuse for it."

