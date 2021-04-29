Bretman Rock is "helping" sister Princess Mae after argument with her ex goes viral

By Jazmin Duribe

Bretman has addressed the video of Princess Mae and her ex-boyfriend Chris in what appears to be a physical altercation.

Bretman Rock has confirmed that he is "helping" his sister Princess Mae after disturbing footage of her having an argument with her ex-boyfriend Chris went viral.

On Wednesday (Apr 28), multiple pages shared a video of the YouTuber being pushed by her now ex-boyfriend Chris, known as Mister Wontons. The couple share one-year-old son Ezekiel. Princess also has daughter Cleo from a previous relationship.

In a longer clip of the altercation, Chris can be heard saying: "I'm about to explode on your ass, don't fucking touch me. You're not getting your fucking keys until I get the fuck out." The couple seem to be arguing over missing car keys.

Bretman Rock is "helping" sister Princess Mae after argument with her ex goes viral. Picture: @bretmanrock via Instagram

In an Instagram comment, Chris responded to the clip, and said: "Let's see the full video so we can show them exactly what she was doing to me before I pushed her back. Bags were packed minding my own business while being attacked from her and a group of friends leading up to that push. Like I said, young and toxic… no love in that relationship. Y'all can say what you want but the level of torture that she dishes out nobody deserves. I don't believe with how I reacted in this video but it took me to realise she brigs out the worst in me and distance is way healthier for the both of us."

The video, which is thought to have been taken by one of Princess' friends, was shared after Chris' mother made an Instagram post calling out Princess Mae. In response, one of Princess' friends leaked DMs from Chris' mother and a photo showing blood on a counter.

Bretman has now addressed the viral video after the comment section on his recent TikTok video was flooded with people asking about the situation between his sister and Chris. He said: "She asked me not to say anything but I'm helping her with everything."

Another user asked Bretman why he wasn't publicly defending Princess, and he responded: "How do you know I'm not doing anything babes? Because I'm not posting about it?"

Bretman Rock TikTok Comments. Picture: @bretmanrock via TikTok

Princess hasn't addressed the video specifically, but she did speak about Chris hurtfully referring to her as a "thing" on Instagram Live before the footage was released.

If you're a victim of domestic abuse you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse hotline in the UK for free on 0808 2000 247. In the US, you can call 1.800.799.SAFE (7233).