Casey Frey comes out and reveals he has a boyfriend

16 June 2021, 13:10

By Sam Prance

Casey Frey and Joshua Elias Haynesworth-Polen have been dating each other since 2020.

Social media star Casey Frey has opened up about his sexuality and revealed that he is dating his first boyfriend right now.

Ever since Casey Frey first rose to fame via Vine, the 27-year-old has kept his relationships and his private life pretty private. The star is best known for his dancing and comedy videos, in particular his viral 'GOMF' video from 2019. Casey currently has millions of followers on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter and he uses his public accounts for his skits and his work.

Now, Casey has spoken out about his romantic life and his relationship with barber Joshua Elias Haynesworth-Polen.

READ MORE: Casey Frey "stop" memes are going viral thanks to this hilarious 'GOMF' video

Casey Frey comes out and reveals he has a boyfriend
Casey Frey comes out and reveals he has a boyfriend. Picture: @casey_frey_ via Instagram, @yung_thiccums via Instagram

This month (Jun 5), Casey appeared as a guest on Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend. Theo asked Casey if he is dating anyone and Casey replied: "I'm in a relationship with a dude right now. I met him online. He's a short teddy boy." Casey didn't label his sexuality as gay or bisexual in the interview but he added: "I like girls too though."

Theo said that he could never imagine himself dating a man and Casey said: "I didn't either until recently." He then revealed that, after spending time with his boyfriend, he quickly realised that he was into him. Casey added: "It turned out that he was cool as fuck and we kind of just vibed out."

Naturally, it didn't take long for fans to find out who Casey's boyfriend is. The performer is currently dating barber Joshua Elias Haynesworth-Polen and Joshua has been sharing cute couple pics of the two of them on his personal page since 2020.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to celebrate the news. One person tweeted: "Casey Frey came out!!!! Sksjsjkshsgeheje I love him even more now." Meanwhile, others were sad to hear that Casey is not single since they want to date him.

Happy Pride Month everyone!

