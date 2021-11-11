YouTuber Colleen Ballinger welcomes twins in emotional vlog

By Katie Louise Smith

"It’s kind of scary and hard for us to see the footage, to see them there, to share this with the world, but it is real and it’s part of their story and our story."

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has welcomed twins with her husband Erik Stocklin, and she just shared the happy news in a vlog documenting their birth.

Colleen and Erik, who also share two-year-old son Flynn Timothy Stocklin, welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl via emergency c-section, after Colleen shared that she had experienced some pregnancy complications in her 'The Birth of My Twins' video.

The twins were originally due on 27th December, but Colleen gave birth to them early on Saturday 6th November.

In a vlog, Colleen shared footage of the babies in the NICU and updated fans on their progress, reassuring everyone that they're doing 'great'.

Colleen Ballinger welcomes baby twins via emergency c-section. Picture: @colleen via Instagram, Coleen Ballinger via YouTube

In the video, Colleen updated fans on the reason why the babies had to be born via emergency C-section: "When we arrived at the hospital, we found out that I had a dangerous umbilical cord complication called cord prolapse. Within seconds, I was rushed to the Operating Room for an emergency C-section."

Colleen explained that because everything was so hectic, fast and scary, neither her nor Erik were able to film anything. Instead, she shared soundbites from the moment that the babies were born.

Baby Boy Stocklin was born four minutes before his younger sister. Neither of the twins have names just yet.

Colleen then shared footage of the newborn babies in the NICU, alongside the moment she was allowed to hold them for the first time.

Speaking to fans at the end of the video about her experience, Colleen said: "I just want to let you know that we’re fine, the babies are fine – I know it’s a little scary to see them in the NICU and that’s because it’s scary to have babies in the NICU!"

She added: "But they are doing so great, they’re so strong, they’re both breathing on their own, they’re doing really, really great. So, it’s kind of scary and hard for us to see the footage, to see them there, to share this with the world, but it is real and it’s part of their story and our story."

Colleen has been sharing her pregnancy journey on YouTube since she announced that she was pregnant back in May 2021.

Congrats to Colleen and Erik on the birth of their new babies!

