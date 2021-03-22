All the brands that have dropped David Dobrik following Vlog Squad allegations

22 March 2021, 11:25

By Sam Prance

David Dobrik has also left Dispo since the allegations against Durte Dom came out.

Multiple brands such as HBO Max, EA Sports and Hello Fresh have dropped David Dobrik in the wake of recent allegations.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains information that some people may find triggering or upsetting. Please read ahead with caution.

Last week (Mar 17), Insider reported that a woman had accused Vlog Squad member Durte Dom of rape. She claimed that Durte raped her while filming a skit for a David Dobrik video in 2018. She also claims that David filmed her at an apartment "as she entered Durte Dom's bedroom with him". David then "edited and uploaded the footage as a "threesome" plot.

David has since deleted the video and posted a public apology but many brands are now severing ties with the YouTuber.

What brands have dropped David Dobrik?

David Dobrik dropped by multiple brands following Vlog Squad allegations
David Dobrik dropped by multiple brands following Vlog Squad allegations. Picture: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon, David Dobrik via YouTube

According to Insider, HBO Max, Hello Fresh, General Mills, EA Sports, DoorDash, Dollar Shave Club and Audible have all cut ties with David. They also report that Angel City Football Club have now removed David as an owner of the team. Elsewhere, David has stepped down from the board of Dispo, a new invite-only photo-sharing app, that he helped launch this year.

David is yet to comment on brands dropping him. However, in a previous YouTube apology, he said: "Consent is something that is super, super important to me. Whether I’m shooting with a friend or shooting with a stranger, I always make sure the video I’m putting out, I have the approval from that person."

He added: "For people that I don't film with anymore like Dom and the other people that I no longer film with, I chose to distance myself because I don't align with some of the actions and I don't stand for any kind of misconduct."

The Dom Durte allegation is the latest in a string of accusations against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad. You can follow the full story on YouTuber News over on our YouTube channel.

All The David Dobrik Allegations Explained | YouTuber News
Vlog Squad Members Speak Out Against David Dobrik | YouTuber News
David Dobrik Returns to YouTube Following Allegations | YouTuber News

