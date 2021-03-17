David Dobrik apologises following Durte Dom rape allegations

By Sam Prance

A woman has come forward with claims that Vlog Squad member Durte Dom raped her.

David Dobrik has uploaded a video in which he addresses the allegations against Durte Dom and apologises for his mistakes.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains information that some people may find triggering or upsetting. Please read ahead with caution.

Yesterday (Mar 17), Insider posted a piece in which an anonymous woman accuses Vlog Squad member Durte Dom of rape. She claims that Dom raped her while filming a skit for a David Dobrik video in 2018. Insider reports that she accused Dom "of rape by engaging in sexual activity with her that night while she was so incapacitated by alcohol that she could not consent."

Insider also state that she "says members of the Vlog Squad supplied alcohol to her and her friends, who were too young to buy it themselves." The anonymous woman claims that David filmed her at the apartment "as she entered Durte Dom's bedroom with him". David then "edited and uploaded the footage as a "threesome" plot a few days later."

The vlog titled "SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!" was deleted after the anonymous woman asked David to do so. However, it was viewed five million times before he did. Now, David has taken to YouTube to speak about the allegations directly.

David Dobrik addresses Durte Dom rape allegations. Picture: David Dobrik via YouTube, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

In a video, titled 'Let's Talk', David says: "I've made over 600 videos and... I love being able to make people happy for a living and that's all I want to do. That being said, consent is something that is super, super important to me."

"Whether I’m shooting with a friend or shooting with a stranger, I always make sure the video I’m putting out, I have the approval from that person."

He then goes on to say: "For people that I don't film with anymore like Dom and the other people that I no longer film with, I chose to distance myself because I don't align with some of the actions and I don't stand for any kind of misconduct. I've been really disappointed by some of my friends and for that reason I've separated from a lot of them."

David ends the video stating: "I'm sorry if I've let you down. Things like that won't happen again. I've learned from my mistakes. I also believe that actions speak a lot louder than words. You can take my word for it that I'm going to change but I'll also show and show that the mistakes I've made before won't happen again."

This is the latest in a string of accusations against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad. You can follow the full story on YouTuber News over on our YouTube channel.

All The David Dobrik Allegations Explained | YouTuber News

Vlog Squad Members Speak Out Against David Dobrik | YouTuber News

David Dobrik Returns to YouTube Following Allegations | YouTuber News