David Dobrik finally addresses his responsibility in Jeff Wittek's near-fatal accident

By Jazmin Duribe

"I want to be clear I didn't do it on purpose. The last thing I wanted was to fucking launch someone in the water."

David Dobrik has finally explained his side of Jeff Wittek's accident, which almost killed him.

In April, YouTuber Jeff Wittek starting revealing the truth behind his eye injury in documentary series "Don't Try This At Home". Jeff sustained multiple serious injuries after a stunt on an excavator controlled by David went terribly wrong. Jeff, who doctors said was literally inches from death, shared the graphic uncensored images and footage of the incident on Patreon, charging up to $20 for access to the gruesome videos.

Jeff also showed David visiting him in hospital following the incident but whilst recovering he started to feel resentment towards him. "It made me resent him, it made me resent seeing his face, it made me not want to go online. It made me not want to open up YouTube. It just put me in a bad place," Jeff said in episode three. People have been left wondering if Jeff had ever forgiven David and how their friendship currently stands.

David Dobrik finally addresses his responsibility in near-fatal Jeff Wittek's accident. Picture: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, Jeff Wittek via YouTube

On Friday (Apr 30), Jeff released the fourth episode of the documentary, which showed David speaking about his thoughts on the accident after Jeff had an extremely risky surgical procedure to pull his eye forward.

"Obviously I’ve never been in a situation like this, neither has Jeff, neither have probably any of us. I didn’t know the correct way to go about any of it," David explained. "Especially Jeff’s such a tough guy, so you don’t know if you have to be there to fucking baby him or if that pisses him off."

He added: "I didn't know how to navigate that properly, how to reach out to him in a way that doesn’t make him feel like I'm reaching out just to check on him cause he’s injured. It's a little awkward for both of us, it’s not something you can just sit down with a person once and be like, 'Okay cool, it’s over.' All I want to do is figure out ways to help – but I don't want to make it worse."

Following the accident, Jeff and David didn't speak for a month, which left Jeff feeling like maybe David had planned the accident. In response, David said: "I want to be clear I didn't do it on purpose. The last thing I wanted was to fucking launch someone in the water. It was a stupid fucking…it was an accident. One of the worst kinds of accident."

Watch Jeff Wittek's video here.

Jeff said he was experiencing a "rollercoaster of emotions" but ultimately he was committed to forgiving David, who had proved that he wanted to do the right thing. But as pay back, Jeff made David risk his life by doing a skydive. Jeff said: "I don't want a fucking car, I don’t want money, I want you to risk your life, and you not be in control for once."

He continued: "Seeing him scared and not in control was nice. Did it make everything better? No, but it made me feel good that he would go that extent and risk his own life."