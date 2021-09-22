David Dobrik left "stranded" in Slovakia and can't get back in the US

Is David Dobrik American? The YouTuber recently obtained a green card.

David Dobrik is currently "stranded" in Slovakia and has been left unable to return to the US.

The controversial YouTuber returned to his country of birth for the first time since he was six-years-old to film for his Discovery+ travel show. The series, which is set to be released later this year, will see David travel to various cities around the world alongside members of the Vlog Squad.

On September 7, David documented reuniting with his grandparents and other family members in Slovakia, after being unable to see them for a decade. David's trip was the first time he had actually left the US since his family arrived in Chicago 16 years ago because of his DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) status.

DACA is a US immigration policy that allows the children of undocumented immigrants to obtain work permits and avoid deportation. However, people with DACA status are unable to travel abroad without special permission or a green card (an identity card which shows that a person is an official US resident).

In his vlog, David revealed he had managed to obtain a green card which allows him to travel. However, it seems that David is now struggling to return to America. On Tuesday (Sep 21), David apologised for being inactive on social media and explained how he was having difficulty getting back to Los Angeles.

"I'm still in Slovakia except now it's only me and Taylor. Everyone went back home because this is taking way longer and it is a lot harder than I thought it was, getting my visa and green card," he told his fans on Instagram Stories.

"This is like a fucking scavenger hunt so I'm apologising because I can't get any vlogs up or anything. I hope to return to the States soon. It’s like I’m lost. I’m literally stranded. Wish me luck."

David's latest problem comes only a few months after he started vlogging again in June 2021. David stepped back from YouTube following several serious scandals involving him and members of the Vlog Squad. Multiple brands dropped David after a woman accused Vlog Squad member Durte Dom of sexually assaulting her.

David was also deemed partial responsible for the injuries sustained by his friend Jeff Wittek, who almost died after a Vlog Squad stunt went wrong.

