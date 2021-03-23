David Dobrik posts second apology video addressing Vlog Squad allegations

By Sam Prance

David Dobrik speaks about the Durte Dom rape allegations directly in the video.

David Dobrik has shared another YouTube apology after the backlash to his initial comments on the Vlog Squad allegations.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains information that some people may find triggering or upsetting. Please read ahead with caution.

Last week (Mar 17), David Dobrik took to YouTube to apologise after an anonymous woman had accused former Vlog Squad member, Durte Dom, of raping her in between filming scenes for one of David's videos. David stated that he had chosen to "distance" himself from Durte Dom. However, he didn't address the allegations directly and many people called him out for it.

Since then, many brands, including Hello Fresh and Chipotle, have cut ties with David and now he has apologised again.

In a new YouTube video, titled '03/03/21', David said: "I've put myself in a lot of situations where I've needed to apologise for my past actions and I've never done this correctly. I've never done this respectfully. My last video is a testament to that. I fully believe the woman who came out against Dom and said she was sexually assaulted by him."

David continued: "As was reported, the next day I got consent to post the video, but even though I got consent to post the video, I should have never posted it. What I understand now… is she sent that text because she felt like she had to, not because she wanted to, and that’s fucked up and I'm sorry."

He also said: "I want to apologise to her and her friends for ever putting them in an environment that I enabled that made them feel like their safety and values were compromised. I am so sorry. "

Later in the video, David said: "It was cowardly of me to say in my last apology I ‘missed the mark’ because it’s fucking gross, and I’m sorry." He also explained that he will be taking "a short break" from social media.

The Durte Dom allegations are the latest in a string of accusations against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad. You can follow the full story on YouTuber News over on our YouTube channel.



