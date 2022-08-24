Gabbie Hanna fans are concerned after she posts over 100 TikTok videos in 24 hours

24 August 2022, 16:51 | Updated: 24 August 2022, 18:06

By Emma Kershaw

Gabbie Hanna discusses religion, the universe, death, conspiracy theories and mental illness in the videos.

Fans are concerned for Gabbie Hanna’s well-being after she posted over 100 TikTok videos in a day.

Gabbie Hanna has been incredibly active on TikTok over the last 24 hours, spamming the platform with odd videos that have left fans and followers worried. Gabbie has more than 7.3 million followers on the video-sharing app.

The bizarre posts began on 23 August when she posted a clip claiming that she is going to save the world. From there, videos have been incoherent or have centred around heavy topics such as religion, the universe, death, conspiracy theories and mental illness.

Gabbie Hanna fans are concerned for her after she posts over 100 strange TikTok videos in 24 hours
Gabbie Hanna fans are concerned for her after she posts over 100 strange TikTok videos in 24 hours. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, @gabbiehanna via TikTok

At the time of writing, one of the latest videos is of Gabbie sat in bed, explaining that the police had paid a visit to her home to complete a wellness check after concerned followers got in touch with the authorities.

Responding to a comment that reads “The police really came and said ‘nah she’s good’ “, Gabbie said: “Yes, literally. They left me a card. Did not — did, d-i-d — not meet the criteria for hold. Will contact PR with update".

Although Gabbie has repeatedly insisted throughout the videos that she is fine, many of the clips are emotionally charged. “HELP ME,” she screams at the mirror in one video that has over 1.5 million views. “WAKE THE FUCK UP"!

In another, she claims that she is the Angel Gabriel. A third shows Gabbie dancing and claiming that she “died and went to heaven."

Spectators have become increasingly concerned for Gabbie, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the worrying videos.

"I’ve spoken out against Gabbie Hanna a lot in the past but whatever she’s going through right now is terrifying. I had a very mild psychological break and I’m still picking up pieces a year later. I hope she has loved ones who can step in and get her help before things escalate>" one person wrote.

Another said: "I am genuinely concerned about Gabbie Hanna right now. Fan or not, she’s clearly not ok".

"Niche thing to tweet but watching Gabbie hanna go through full psychosis on the internet is actually really sad and I don’t know why people are making jokes about it.” commented a third.

If you suspect that Gabbie is in need of help, TikTok encourages users to report the video. TikTok then say they will “reach out to them with the information they need”. To report a video, Tap the arrow at the bottom right-hand corner of the video, tap the report icon, select “Self injury” and follow the prompts.

