People are slamming online psychics for claiming to channel Gabby Petito's spirit

By Jazmin Duribe

Gabby's body was discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming.

Psychics on TikTok are claiming to have spoken to the "spirit" of Gabby Petito after her missing person's case caught worldwide attention.

On Sunday (Sep 19), Gabby's body was discovered in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming. She was 22-years-old. "Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results," the FBI tweeted.

The YouTuber was reported missing on September 11th while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Brian returned to his parents house in Florida alone on September 1st with the van they had been travelling in and refused to speak with the police. The authorities are currently searching for him after he left his parents house. They claim to have not seen Brian in over a week.

People are slamming online psychics for claiming to channel Gabby Petito's spirit. Picture: @gabspetito via Instagram, @kellythemagicalmedium via TikTok

Gabby's heartbreaking case has gripped many worldwide. However, some on social media, especially TikTok, have now become particularly obsessed with the investigation. Some have made videos sharing elaborate theories about Gabby and Brian, analysing the case as if they were forensic scientists. Others have made videos alleging that they have communicated with Gabby from beyond the grave.

One psychic, @kellythemagicalmedium, claimed to have channelled Gabby's spirit and had vivid visions of how Gabby actually died. And another, @kelsiidaviess, said they had images of Gabby crying.

What do you think happened to Gabby Petito? https://t.co/fV6tqabdiP pic.twitter.com/mkvygL4XIv — antphrodite [Psychic] (@antphrodite) September 18, 2021

Whilst psychics are often used in missing cases, some have now called the speculation "inappropriate" as they did not receive consent from Gabby's family.

On @kellythemagicalmedium's video, one user commented: "Omg you shouldn't be saying that. Poor parents if they see this." Another added: "I like medium and psychic stuff but I don't think it's appropriate in this situation atm."

TikTok Comments. Picture: @kellythemagicalmedium via TikTok

And on @kelsiidaviess' video, one user asked: "Should you even be talking about this case?" Kelsi then replied: "Yes, to spread more awareness of the missing woman."