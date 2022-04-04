Addison Rae and James Charles attended the Grammys and the internet is confused

4 April 2022, 13:46 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 14:00

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Why take GRAMMYs seriously when Addison Rae and James Charles are attending it."

Addison Rae and James Charles attended the 2022 GRAMMYs on Sunday (Apr 3) and people are wondering why.

The GRAMMYs is arguably the biggest night in music where only the best artists in the industry gather to seek validation for all their hard work. The star-studded guest list for this year's ceremony included Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and... Addison Rae and James Charles.

The TikTok star looked radiant in a classic champagne slip dress as she made her red carpet debut with her songwriter boyfriend Omer Fedi. James Charles was also there and the YouTuber walked the red carpet alone in an all-black outfit. Although they didn't look one bit out of place, their attendance has caused a lot of conversation on social media about how they managed to secure an invite.

Addison Rae and James Charles attended the GRAMMYs.
Addison Rae and James Charles attended the GRAMMYs. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Mindy Small/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

To be fair, Addison is actually a singer and she was even named one of the top 10 female singers of all time. Addison released her first single 'Obsessed' in 2021. The song didn't chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US but it did reach No. 10 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart, which lists the top songs that have not yet charted on the main list. She's also thought to have recorded a highly-anticipated cover of Lady Gaga’s unreleased song 'Nothing On (But The Radio)' for her upcoming album.

It's also worth noting that Addison's boyfriend Omer had three 2022 GRAMMY nominations for credits on Lil Nas X's hit song 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' and his album Montero, which were nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Album Of The Year retrospectively.

But James? Well, apart from his viral cover of Tyga's 'Taste', we don't know his connection to the music industry. Plus, following his string of controversies and allegations surrounding his inappropriate behaviour, people found it incredibly strange that he managed to blag an invite to the ceremony.

Addison has now seemingly addressed the backlash on Instagram. The actress shared photos from the red carpet and shut down people questioning her attendance in the caption.

She simply wrote: "My bfs nominated."

Do you think Addison Rae and James Charles deserved an invite to the GRAMMYs? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

