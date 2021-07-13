Jaclyn Hill hits back at claims she's lying about "traumatising" kidnapping attempt

By Jazmin Duribe

"The fact people are accusing me of lying about what happened to me this weekend is absolutely disgusting!"

Jaclyn Hill has responded to accusations that she is lying about almost being kidnapped.

On Sunday (July 11), Jaclyn revealed two men had approached her whilst she was alone and tried to pull her into their car. The YouTuber detailed her traumatising experience on Twitter: "I seriously had one of the scariest experiences of my life last night. 2 guys were literally trying to physically pull me into their car while I was alone outside. Thank you Jesus that I’m okay but that was so traumatizing!

"I’m going to tell you guys what happened in detail later today on my IG stories so hopefully it never happens to you. I’m still so shook up right now. And it’s bullshit women have to be scared of these things."

READ MORE: Jaclyn Hill opens up about struggle with alcohol following lipstick launch

What happened to Jaclyn Hill?

Jaclyn Hill hits back at claims she's lying about "traumatising" kidnapping attempt. Picture: @jaclynhill via Instagram

Sadly, people questioned the legitimacy of Jaclyn's story because she recently had received criticism for the shade range of her Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics bronzers. Some thought she might be trying to gain sympathy, attention or trying to derail the backlash.

In response, Jaclyn tweeted: "The fact people are accusing me of lying about what happened to me this weekend is absolutely disgusting!!! You are the reason why so many people don’t speak up about things that happen to them."

She also addressed the situation on Instagram Stories and said that she had planned to go into greater detail about what had happened but the "scary" experience had left her a little shaken. "Popping on social media and seeing people say that I'm doing this for attention or that I'm making this up has got me so livid I can't even put it into words. I'm so angry over this," she explained. "People who are accusing me of lying about a guy grabbing me… I'm so pissed right now."

She added: "It just says so much more about your character than it says about mine. Like, are you capable of lying about something like this? Have you lied about something like this before? I just don't understand. It's got me so angry because of people like you – when I say people like you I'm talking about the people accusing me of lying – it's because of people like you that women don't come forward when bad things happen."

Jaclyn Hill Tweets. Picture: @JaclynHill via Twitter

Many social media users then praised Jaclyn for opening up about her horrific experience and said her sharing her trauma will only help other women. She continued: "Thank you Jesus that I am completely 100% safe. It shook me up. Scared the shit out of me.

"I've learned my lesson, I'm never anywhere else ever again, but it's because of people like you that women to do not have the balls to stand up and say, 'This happened.' Because they're going to be accused of lying. It's bullshit."