Jake Paul denies sexual assault allegations from TikTok star Justine Paradise

By Jazmin Duribe

Jake says Justine's allegation is "100% false".

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault.

Jake Paul has denied sexually assaulting TikToker Justine Paradise after she accused him of abusing her in 2019.

On Friday (April 9), Justine shared a 20-minute YouTube video titled 'TRIGGER WARNING: Jake Paul Sexually Assaulted Me'. Justine alleges that the YouTuber forced her to perform oral sex on him at his Team 10 house in Los Angeles, California, in July 2019.

Justine claims she was introduced to Jake by a mutual friend in June 2019. She visited his house several times with friends and Jake asked for her number. The two then began texting. She shared some of their text exchanges in the video.

On one occasion, Jake allegedly pulled her into a little corner area in the studio and started kissing her, which she says she consented to. She then claims he took her to his bedroom where they talked, danced and kissed. Jake then allegedly started to move her hands to "places I didn't want" and she would bat them away. Justine then claims Jake said: "If nothing is going to happen then what's the point?"

Jake Paul denies sexual assault allegations. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Justine Paradise via YouTube

"Sex is very special and very important to me but I haven't had sex with that many people," she explained. "Normally, everybody respects me when I don't want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room. I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn't want to do anything else."

Justine then claims Jake got on top of her, held her head and forced her to perform oral sex on him, knowing she was uncomfortable. She said: "He didn't ask for consent or anything. He knew I didn't want to do anything with him because he said, 'If nothing is going to happen then what's the point?' And then he just shoves himself in me. That's not okay. On no level at all is that okay."

Justine says she was left confused by the alleged incident, which ended with Jake trying to get her out of his room as quickly as possible. He then allegedly started being "straight up rude" to her.

There was no contact between Justine and Jake after the alleged incident. Justine texted him but received no response. She also never received an apology, but she hopes sharing her story would stop him from doing it to anyone else.

Watch the full video here.

Jake has now issued a statement through his attorney Daniel E. Gardenswartz, who told TMZ: "While others have already begun to debunk the claim alleged against him, our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character.

"Our client believes that any false allegations diminish the credibility of those who have truly been victims of misconduct."

Jake Paul's Statement. Picture: @jakepaul via Twitter

He also released a statement on Twitter, which read: "To be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100% false. Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual, but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week. Make no mistake, I plan on pursuing this defamation of character case to the fullest extent of the law."

Jake stated that he was in a relationship at the time of the alleged incident and he would never disrespect women because of his close relationship with his own mother. "This individual is directly using the attention from her social media posts and video to promote her adult content website and Amazon shopping list – designed for people to buy her gifts," he added.

He concluded: "I will fight to the end to prove my innocence. This isn't the first preposterous allegation made against me in my career and it most likely won't be the last. As someone who has lived in the spotlight since the age of 16, dealing with liars, fake news, and false accusations unfortunately is a part pf this job. I won't back down from it and years from now my character as [an] individual will show and shine through these dark moments."