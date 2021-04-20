James Charles has been temporarily demonetised by YouTube

By Katie Louise Smith

YouTube have not clarified how long James' channel will be demonetised for.

YouTube has demonetised James Charles' channel, and have temporarily removed him from their Partner Program. James is not currently able to make any money from his videos on the platform.

In a statement issued to Insider, YouTube said that it had applied its "creator responsibility policy" to James' channel. The creator-responsibility policy states: "Remember that as YouTube creators, you should remain responsible both on and off the platform. If we see that a creator’s on- and/or off-platform behavior harms our users, community, employees or ecosystem, we may take action to protect the community."

The news comes 19 days after James Charles posted a video titled 'Holding Myself Accountable', where he admitted to and took full responsibility for sending inappropriate messages to two 16-year-old boys that he believed to be 18.

In the video, he said: “To the guys involved in the situation, I want to say I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I added you, I'm sorry that I flirted with you and I’m really sorry if I ever made you uncomfortable. It is completely unacceptable.”

Prior to his 'Holding Myself Accountable' video, James took to social media in March 2021 to deny "grooming" another 16-year-old boy on Snapchat. Multiple people have since come forward with further allegations.

James has not addressed them, although in a statement regarding his collaboration with Morphe, he said that his "legal team has begun taking action against those that have spread misinformation and/or created completely fake stories, as this has gone too far."

This is not the first time a huge creator like James Charles has been demonetised by YouTube. Recently, both Shane Dawson and David Dobrik's channels have been temporarily removed from the Partner Program.

Shane Dawson's channel was demonetised back in June 2020, following allegations of racism and sexualising minors, as well as videos of him wearing blackface, using racial slurs, insulting people living with disabilities, and joking about paedophilia. David Dobrik's channel was demonetised following sexual assault allegations against a former member of the Vlog Squad.

Logan Paul's channel was also demonetised following his "suicide forest" video, while JayStation was also demonetised after he faked his girlfriend’s death in order to drive subscriptions to their joint channel. Both eventually had monetisation reinstated.

It's currently unclear how long James Charles' channel will be demonetised for.

